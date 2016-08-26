* BHP sells October-loading LNG cargo at $5.40/mmBtu
* Traders say this is above current market level
* September LNG cargoes still available amid ample supplies
By Mark Tay
SINGAPORE, Aug 26 Asian spot liquefied natural
gas (LNG) prices held steady in the absence of any decisive
indicators, with a lone deal being done at a
higher-than-expected level in an amply supplied market.
Prices for October-delivery LNG to Northeast Asia were
valued at around $5.50 per million British thermal units,
unchanged from last week's levels, traders said.
A spot deal for an early October-loading Australian North
West Shelf (NWS) LNG cargo was done via a sell tender issued by
BHP Billiton this week at around $5.40 per million
British thermal units on a free-on-board basis.
Traders said the deal, factoring in freight, would be
equivalent to around $5.80 per million British thermal units on
a delivered basis to Northeast Asia, but added that prices in
the region were below those levels.
A Singapore-based trader said the buyer bid aggressively for
the cargo, likely to "cover a short" in required supplies after
buying a Nigerian cargo earlier.
Supply disruptions in Nigeria have forced traders who
usually take West African cargoes to seek alternative sources
for replacements.
Traders also said that the NWS deal was more expensive than
expected as a September-loading supply overhang was generally
weighing on prices.
Tenders offering two September-loading Australian Darwin LNG
cargoes and a separate tender offering two Trinidad and Tobago
LNG cargoes closed this week. Reuters was not able to establish
the tender award details.
However, traders said that they expected these cargoes to be
awarded at lower prices than the October-loading NWS deal.
Given a general supply overhang, Asia-Pacific LNG producers
are looking at new means of marketing their cargoes and are
exploring multi-year contracts for sales of spot cargoes.
ExxonMobil Corp's Papua New Guinea LNG project is
eyeing such contracts to soak up excess production, co-owner Oil
Search said on Tuesday.
The new contract types come as buyers are reluctant to
commit to traditional long-term contracts as a supply glut in
the LNG market offers them greater sourcing options and wears
down their concerns over supply security.
Simultaneously, producers are unwilling to market their
surplus cargoes on the spot market because of depressed prices.
Supply and demand fundamentals could, however, be inching
towards equilibrium as emerging countries like Egypt and
Pakistan import more of the super-cooled fuel.
Pakistan, which is moving towards becoming a key LNG buyer,
recently signed a deal to purchase a Floating Storage and
Regasification Unit for its second import terminal.
(Reporting by Mark Tay; Editing by Himani Sarkar)