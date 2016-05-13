MILAN/LONDON May 13 Asian liquefied natural gas
(LNG) prices firmed this week as supply growth from new and
existing producers continued to frustrate expectations.
Traders said that liquidity was thin in Asia this week with
prices for June delivery at $4.65 per million British thermal
units (mmBtu), compared with $4.55 per mmBtu last week.
Spot LNG prices for July delivery were seen at similar
levels.
"Some buyers in Asia may be willing to pay a premium to an
end-June cargo," one trade source said.
There were a few bright spots amid generally lacklustre
demand.
Polish Oil and Gas Company's tender to buy five cargoes is
to be awarded on Friday, with traders as far afield as Singapore
following the outcome to discern its wider impact on prices.
Korea Gas Corp was also due to have awarded its purchase
tender for six cargoes this week, with two Asia-based traders
citing talk that Qatar will supply some or all of the cargoes.
A source in Europe, however, said Kogas had pushed back the
award date of the tender and that two companies have been
shortlisted.
It was not possible to confirm details.
Egypt is also expected to launch a tender for the supply of
about 10 cargoes for delivery in the second half of the year.
Meanwhile, bid submissions for Argentina's tender to buy
nine cargos are due on Tuesday, with an award expected the
following day.
Output from Australia's Gorgon LNG project stalled after
mechanical problems forced a shutdown, while Angola LNG remains
offline and the start-up AP LNG's second production line in
Australia is also running behind schedule.
Origin Energy, the operator of AP LNG, hired
Macquarie Capital to advise on a potential spin-off of
its gas production businesses, including the $25 billion LNG
plant.
In the shipping sector, Golar LNG said that former
Chief Executive Oscar Spieler would return to the top job as the
natural gas shipping company pushes deeper into the Brazilian
power generation market to cope with weakness in freight rates.
Meanwhile, as U.S. LNG exports begin to ramp up and are
increasingly expected to make landfall in Europe, French Energy
Minister Segolene Royal is investigating legal means to ban
imports.
(Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic and Sarah McFarlane; Editing by
David Goodman)