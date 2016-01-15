* Egypt expected to launch big new tender, weeks away
* Argentina tender result sets tone
* Pricing varied due to differing cargo grades
By Oleg Vukmanovic and Sarah McFarlane
MILAN/LONDON, Jan 15 Asian liquefied natural gas
(LNG) prices sank this week after Argentina's tender result
soured hopes of a recovery amid poor demand, while fresh supply
began pumping from Australia.
The announcement that Cheniere's landmark U.S. export plant
would delay production until March left the market unfazed,
March prices tumbled to around $5.60 per million British thermal
units (mmBtu), even as some sellers were heard offering at lower
levels.
"Regarding March prices, we are receiving offers in the
mid-$5's, (it's) hard to track bids as they are moving fast,"
one trade source said.
"There is very little liquidity, not seeing a lot of
transactions but the market seems on the way down," another
trader said, adding that Argentina's cargo purchase for March
into the Bahia Blanca terminal seemed the best guide.
Argentina's YPF paid a price in the mid-$5 per mmBtu range
for its March delivery into Bahia Blanca in a recent tender.
Significant quality differences between LNG cargoes - supply
from Australia's new export plants on Curtis Island is leaner
than most other available LNG - accounts for some of the pricing
variation as leaner supply is cheaper, another source said.
Egypt is preparing to launch a purchase tender for
additional supply, two traders said, although a formal
notification could still be weeks away.
A trader said Egypt may be seeking 1 year or more of supply
even though it is struggling to pay for existing imports due to
a shortage of foreign currency reserves.
Nigeria LNG is gauging market interest for spot shipments in
February, March and April, adding supply into a weak market, and
was heard offering cargoes to some counterparties.
Russia's Sakhalin II export plant is tendering to sell two
cargoes in March, sources said, while Papua New Guinea is trying
to sell a cargo loading in late February.
Trinidad is said to be exploring further spot shipments.
Kuwait has awarded a tender to buy a cargo for its new floating
terminal for delivery at the end of February-early March.
Pakistan State Oil has backed out of a nearly $1 billion
deal to buy LNG from Royal Dutch Shell after receiving a lower
price from Qatar.
The deal shows how top exporter Qatar is being forced to
become more competitive in an oversupplied LNG market as it also
closes in on a bigger 15-year deal to supply Pakistan with gas.
Australia's AP LNG project started production after minor
initial delays.
(Editing by Mark Potter)