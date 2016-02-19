* Cheniere's first cargo to ship late Feb/March
* Deals stall as lower prices anticipated
By Sarah McFarlane
LONDON, Feb 19 Asian spot prices for liquefied
natural gas (LNG) continued to slide this week, as weak demand
gave little support, with more supply on the horizon.
LNG prices for April delivery in Asia eased to $4.80 per
million British thermal units (mmBtu), down 10 cents from the
previous week, erasing gains made after disruptions to Russian
exports earlier this month.
Traders said Russia's Sakhalin project was on track to
resume exporting regular volumes in March.
At the same time, exports from new projects in Australia and
the United States are expected to add to the glut in global
supply, keeping downward pressure on prices and making buyers
reluctant to purchase beyond their immediate needs.
"It's just going to come off ... We haven't even seen the
volumes from the U.S. and Australia come yet," said one trader.
Earlier on Friday U.S. company Cheniere Energy
reiterated that the commissioning cargo from its Sabine Pass
terminal on the Gulf Coast was expected to be shipped late
February, or March.
There were limited trading opportunities in the Atlantic
Basin, particularly for reloads, as prices were converging with
the Asian market.
"Reloads don't work that well in the Atlantic at the moment
so it's relatively quiet in terms of deals being done ...
there's a lack of price difference," a ship broker said.
On the demand side, the market was knocked by developments
including delays to long-term supply deals and the cancellation
of a buy tender.
Top Thai energy firm PTT Pcl is looking to delay
its plans for long-term LNG purchases from Royal Dutch Shell
and BP given the availability of cheaper spot
supplies.
Meanwhile Pakistan scrapped a five-cargo tender for
March/April delivery after closing a 15-year deal to import up
to 3.75 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas a year from
Qatar starting in March.
It was not clear whether Taiwan's CPC awarded its tender to
buy 60 cargoes over five years, with traders saying discussions
were ongoing.
Results for a Gail India tender for two cargoes
for March delivery and one for April are expected later this
month, traders said.
Argentina was expected to tender in the coming months for
supply although traders said the exact timing was unclear.
"There's some talk about them tendering, they need to fill
up some volumes but I think they'll wait a bit. They'll take
their time," said a trader.
