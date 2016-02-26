* Prices weaken, new supply begins flowing
* Gail purchases April cargo for $4.50/mmBtu
Feb 26 Asian spot liquefied natural gas (LNG)
prices extended losses for a third week, as weak demand gave
little support, with more supply beginning to flow from the
United States and Australia.
LNG prices for April delivery in Asia eased to $4.50 per
million British thermal units (mmBtu), down 30 cents from the
previous week.
Gail India's purchase tender for three cargoes spread across
March and April closed with the April cargo fetching a price in
the mid-$4 per mmBtu range, traders said.
Four cargoes offered by Indonesia's Bontang liquefaction
plant will go to trading house Vitol, two international oil
companies and possibly a Japanese player pending government
approvals, several industry sources said.
Argentina's state-run LNG buyer YPF is expected to tender
for supply in coming weeks.
In the world's biggest LNG consumer Japan, which is
struggling with weak demand, utility Kansai Electric Power
Company picked up a spot cargo this week as did another Japanese
importer, sources said.
Traders said Russia's Sakhalin project was on track to
resume exporting regular volumes in March.
At the same time, a landmark first cargo was exported from
Cheniere Energy's Sabine Pass facility on the U.S. Gulf Coast to
Brazil this week, with eight to 10 more cargoes expected in the
next two months.
The timing could not be worse for the first production of
natural gas from Australia's $54 billion Gorgon project - the
world's most expensive, as prices languish at multi-year lows
and demand fades.
Scheduled maintenance work is being conducted at one of
Nigeria LNG's six production trains and will last until the
first week of April.
A spokesman for the project said the maintenance would not
result in production challenges, and prices were not impacted by
the news.
There were limited trading opportunities in the Atlantic
Basin, particularly for reloads, as prices were converging with
the Asian market, a trader said.
Month-ahead gas prices at Britain's trading hub were at
$4.13/mmBtu, narrowing the spread with Asia markets.
(Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic in Milan and Sarah McFarlane in
London; Editing by David Evans)