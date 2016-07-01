* Asian spot LNG prices at highest since February 2016
* Asian spot LNG prices up by one-third since April
* Firmer UK gas prices help push Asian LNG
* But oversupply to weigh on LNG in H2 2016
* First LNG tanker to sail through expanded Panama Canal
By Henning Gloystein
SINGAPORE, July 1 Asian prices for liquefied
natural gas (LNG) rose to their highest since February this
week, pushed up by a rise in Asian imports and higher prices in
Britain.
Asian spot LNG prices LNG-AS were valued around $5.50 per
million British thermal units (mmBtu) by traders, about
one-third higher than their 2016 lows from April.
Traders said that prices were being supported from both the
physical and the financial markets.
Financial markets were volatile this week after Britain's
vote to leave the European Union.
With the British pound falling against other
currencies, UK gas prices were pushed higher across the curve
. That lifted Asian spot LNG prices since
international gas traders increasingly look towards Britain's
gas market for guidance as it can take in supplies from multiple
sources, including continental European pipelines and overseas
LNG imports.
Also, Qatar's RasGas this week signed an agreement with
France's EDF to deliver up to 2 million tonnes per year
of LNG to EDF's new terminal in Dunkerque starting in 2017,
pulling supply away from Asian markets.
Prices were also supported by firm Asian demand. Driven by
upticks in Japanese, Taiwanese and also Chinese imports, LNG
shipments into North Asia have risen from weekly levels of
around 3 billion cubic metres (bcm) to 4 bcm between mid-May and
mid-June, according to Thomson Reuters Eikon data.
While demand rose, available supply in Angola and Australia
tightened slightly, traders said.
With the opening of the extended Panama Canal last week,
traders said LNG markets would become better connected and,
eventually global, as it would improve trade flows between the
Atlantic and Pacific basins.
"The expanded Panama Canal increases LNG's reach and
flexibility," Singapore's exchange SGX said on Friday.
The 75,000 deadweight tonne British Merchant LNG tanker,
loaded with gas from Trinidad & Tobago, is scheduled to be the
first LNG tanker to travel through the expanded Panama Canal.
But traders said that recent gas price rises might not last,
with downward pressure building in both Europe and Asia.
With the start of the monsoon season, likely lasting through
September, traders expect lower LNG orders from India.
In Europe, analysts said that recent price rallies might
also fizzle out.
"The rally in European... gas prices is unlikely to be
sustained and we expect global gas prices to remain low in an
oversupplied market over the second half of 2016," analysts at
BMI Research said.
"Markets have tightened in recent months but global supply
is still robust at a time when there is limited demand-side
pressure on prices," they added.
(Editing by Christian Schmollinger)