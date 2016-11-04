* Demand and UK gas gains lift Asian benchmark
* Spot prices near ceiling of long-term contract prices
By Oleg Vukmanovic
MILAN, Nov 4 Asian spot liquefied natural gas
(LNG) prices rose this week on the back of rallying gas
benchmarks in Europe and a production outage in Angola.
The price of LNG for December delivery was $7.20 per million
British thermal units (mmBtu), up around 25 cents from a week
earlier, buoyed by gains in British month-ahead gas prices.
UK December gas rose as much as 10 percent this
week.
Further LNG spot gains may be capped as prices close the gap
with long-term, oil-indexed LNG contract levels and with new
supply emerging from U.S. and Australian liquefaction projects,
analysts and trade sources say.
LNG importers arbitrage between buying shipments on spot
markets or through their long-term contracts which tend to act
as a ceiling on spot prices. Price-sensitive Indian importers
may also shrink away from paying too much for spot shipments.
The second production line at Australia's giant Gorgon
export facility is ramping up while Cheniere Energy is preparing
to bring on a third unit at its Sabine Pass plant.
Taiwan's CPC was wrapping up a tender to buy two LNG
shipments for delivery across Nov-Dec.
Production at the Chevron-led Angola LNG export
plant was suspended for several weeks for the completion of
minor modifications to reach the site's full capacity.
Pakistan LNG Ltd has launched a mid- and a long-term tender
to purchase a combined 240 shipments of liquefied natural gas
(LNG), the company said on its website, as the country emerges
to become a major gas importer.
Pakistan, which can only meet around two-thirds of its gas
demand, is expected to issue further tenders seeking twice as
much supply to fill out remaining capacity at its new import
terminal at Port Qasim, in the commercial capital Karachi,
according to one Pakistani energy expert.
Forced into action by falling customers due to market
liberalization and a shrinking population, Japan's utilities are
ditching old long-term coal and gas supply contracts in favour
of more short-term, opportunistic trading.
Unknown assailants who opened fire on a gas tanker last week
off the coast of Yemen were also carrying a "substantial amount
of explosives", the vessel's owner said on Thursday, and a
maritime source said it may have been an attempted suicide
attack.
(Additional reporting by Mark Tay; Editing by Mark Potter)