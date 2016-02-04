SINGAPORE Feb 4 Warehouse operator Global
Logistic Properties Ltd (GLP) reported a 64 percent
rise in third-quarter net profit, helped by a strong performance
from its China operations.
Singapore-headquartered GLP, which operates warehouses in
China, Japan, Brazil and the United States, said its China
earnings were up 50 percent on higher asset values, growth in
rent, new leases and renewed lease contracts.
Overall profit after tax and minority interests was $184
million for the quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with $112
million a year ago.
The company, in which Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC
Pte Ltd is its biggest investor, posted an 11 percent rise in
revenue to $199 million, its highest since at least June 2009.
GLP's shares were trading 2.5 percent higher, while the
broader market was up 0.7 percent.
Its shares have lost about a fifth of their value so far in
2016, hurt by concerns over a slowing economy and a weakening
yuan in China, where the company has the bulk of its properties.
But analysts expect the company to benefit from demand for
logistics facilities due to booming e-commerce as well as the
Chinese government's attempts to guide its economy to a more
sustainable path led by domestic consumption.
($1 = 1.4155 Singapore dollars)
(Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan; Additional reporting by
Tripti Kalro; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)