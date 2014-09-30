LONDON/NEW YORK, Sept 30 European companies emboldened to spend their large cash balances on U.S. rivals have boosted global deal volumes by 60 percent so far in 2014, just as new government rules look set to dampen U.S. companies' deal making abroad aimed at cutting taxes.

After several years of economic stagnation, European chief executives are feeling more confident that the crisis is behind them. Keen to buy growth in an anemic economy and capitalize on cheap financing and ample cash reserves, they are pulling the trigger on deals in the faster-growing American economy.

"In a world where Europe is slow, China is slowing, and the U.S. is actually accelerating, you want to be in the U.S. European companies realize they are underinvested in the best part of the world for the next several years," said Michael Santini, global head of Deutsche Bank AG's industrials group.

Global mergers and acquisitions have surged to $2.66 trillion year to date, up 60.1 percent from the same period last year, according to Thomson Reuters data as of September 26. That was the highest level since 2007, when deal volume hit $3.2 trillion.

The volume of cross-border transactions is up 119 percent, passing the $1 trillion mark for the first time since 2007 and accounting for nearly 40 percent of total deals globally. In the year-ago period, cross-border deals made up just 29 percent of global activity.

In the past two weeks alone, a slew of large cross-border deals were struck, led by German companies seeking to expand into the United States.

Drugs and chemicals maker Merck KGaA agreed to buy U.S. based Sigma-Aldrich Corp for $17 billion; industrial group Siemens is acquiring U.S. oilfield equipment maker Dresser-Rand for $7.6 billion; and German car parts maker ZF Friedrichshafen reached a deal to buy U.S.-based TRW Automotive Holdings Corp for $13.5 billion, including debt.

"Several years of internal focus on efficiency and portfolio trimming, strong balance sheets as well as increased confidence of boardrooms have led to increased M&A activity of German corporates," said Jens Maurer at Morgan Stanley, responsible for M&A in Germany.

Not only German companies are looking for U.S. acquisitions, says Dirk Albersmeier, head of German M&A at JPMorgan Chase .

"The fact that so many German companies have announced deals in the past 10 days is a bit of a coincidence. It is unlikely that that pace will be kept up. Instead, you will see (outbound) transactions from other European countries," he said.

Norway's Yara International and Chicago-based CF Industries are in talks on a merger that would create a $27.5 billion global fertilizer producer, while Sweden's Electrolux in September struck a $3.3 billion deal to buy General Electric Co's appliance business, its biggest deal ever.

European M&A as a result is up 83 percent from last year, totaling $685 billion, or 26 percent of the global market. Activity in the United States is up 63 percent to $1.23 trillion, accounting for the lion's share of global deal making, with 46 percent, Thomson Reuters data show.

However, some factors contributing to caution in boardrooms are the volatility in the Middle East, as well as heightened regulatory scrutiny around some of the biggest transactions.

Sprint Corp and its parent, Softbank Corp, decided to end their pursuit of T-Mobile US after conceding that U.S. antitrust regulators would likely block such a tie-up. The proposed mergers of Comcast Corp and Time Warner Cable, and AT&T and DirecTV are also pending regulatory reviews.

"There is continued caution around the regulatory environment as deals are getting bigger and industries are consolidating," said Gregg Lemkau, co-head of global mergers and acquisitions at Goldman Sachs Group.

INVERSION PAUSE

The wave of European purchases of U.S. firms has counterbalanced activity earlier in the year in which at least 10 U.S. companies chased European targets in a so-called tax inversion. Such deals allow them to be domiciled in countries that have a lower corporate tax rate.

But the U.S. Treasury Department last week announced a series of moves designed to make new inversions more difficult to do and less economically rewarding.

The rules apply to deals that have been announced but not yet completed, including AbbVie's agreement to buy Shire Plc for $54.7 billion and Medtronic's proposed $42.9 billion acquisition of Covidien Plc, raising doubts that the deals will proceed.

The rules could also deter other U.S. companies, such as Pfizer, from seeking their own inversion deals. Pfizer had been looking for alternative deals after its $118 billion bid for AstraZeneca failed in May over price.

The pace of inversions had already slowed in recent months. Since August, only one such deal was announced, when Burger King said it planned to buy Canadian coffee and doughnut chain Tim Hortons Inc for $11.5 billion and base the merged company in Canada.

BUY HIGH

Multi-billion dollar deals are driving activity so far this year, with 76 deals worth more than $5 billion announced compared with 32 deals in the year-ago period, according to Thomson Reuters data.

"This year has been about the return of the large strategic acquirers and the return of big deals," Goldman Sachs' Lemkau said. "The biggest companies are continuing to actively assess and pursue their most important strategic objectives via M&A."

But some of these deals have been expensive. With stock markets at record-high levels, the average premium buyers paid over target companies' four-week stock prices was 25.5 percent, down from 27.8 percent in the same period last year and 30.3 percent in 2012.

But on an earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) basis, valuations continued to climb.

Buyers on average paid targets 12 times EBITDA in the first nine months of the year, compared with 11.2 times in the same period last year. That was the highest since 2007, according to Thomson Reuters data. For U.S. targets, buyers paid a much higher 14.6 times EBITDA, up from 11 times last year.

"The single most important constraint at the moment is to justify valuations," said Wilhelm Schulz, head of EMEA M&A at Citigroup.

"The good thing is that so far the market has been receptive to M&A and in a low-yield environment, M&A is still seen as a good solution, and a better option compared to share buy-backs or increased dividends."

Deutsche Bank's Santini said some European buyers eyeing U.S. deals may choose to act sooner rather than later amid expectations U.S. rates will rise in 2015 while Europe will continue to hold rates at zero to try to stimulate growth.

"The U.S. dollar could strengthen relative to the euro so the cost of acquisitions could be more economical today," he said.

Buyout firms have been forced to sit back and watch, with private equity-backed leveraged buyouts accounting for just 7.4 percent of total M&A activity, compared with 10.3 percent this time last year.

Goldman Sachs was the top M&A adviser worldwide, with almost $777 billion worth of deals. Morgan Stanley, Citigroup, JPMorgan and Bank of America Merrill Lynch rounded out the top five. (Reporting by Anjuli Davies and Sophie Sassard in London, Soyoung Kim in New York and Arno Schuetze in Frankfurt; Editing by Dan Grebler)