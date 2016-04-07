(Repeats with no change to text)
* Political uncertainty, antitrust hurdles deterring big
deals
* Some inversions still possible but high risk
* ICE rules out structuring any deal for LSE as inversion
-sources
* Investment banks looking at new ways to structure their
fees
By Carl O'Donnell and Pamela Barbaglia
NEW YORK/LONDON April 7 If 2015 was a dream year
for Wall Street's top dealmakers, 2016 is starting to take a
nightmarish turn.
Some of the mega transactions that had champagne corks
popping in boardrooms are running into antitrust problems and,
in the case of pharmaceutical firm Pfizer Inc's $160
billion takeover of rival Allergan PLC, political
opposition to a deal that envisaged the biggest drug company in
the United States moving to Ireland to lower its taxes.
The U.S. Treasury unveiled new rules this week that, while
they did not name Pfizer and Allergan, had provisions that
targeted a specific feature of their agreement and prompted both
parties to walk away from what would have been the
second-largest deal of all time.
The move by the Obama administration to suddenly change the
rules has sent a chilling message to dealmakers and comes on top
of a number of legal challenges to big transactions such as
Halliburton Co's takeover of rival oil services company
Baker Hughes Inc on antitrust grounds.
The political uncertainty and antitrust concerns mean that
firms will think twice about future tie-ups that consolidate
industries and move tax dollars offshore.
"As uncertainty increases on multiple fronts, companies are
markedly more cautious and the number of transformational deals
worth $10 billion or more has significantly dropped this quarter
compared to last year," said Luigi Rizzo, head of mergers and
acquisitions (M&A) for Europe, the Middle East and Africa at
Bank of America Merrill Lynch.
The new U.S. rules do not directly affect most inversion
deals, in which an American company buys a foreign counterpart
and then moves abroad to lower its tax bill, but they have sent
a message to company bosses about the risks of attempting to
move their tax addresses overseas.
Intercontinental Exchange Inc, the U.S. exchange
considering a bid for the London Stock Exchange Group PLC
, has ruled out structuring any possible deal for the LSE
as an inversion, despite it being possible to do so, according
to people familiar with the internal deliberations, who declined
to be identified.
Intercontinental Exchange declined to comment.
Tax inversions have been a political hot button issue in
Washington for years.
The rules unveiled this week were the Obama administration's
third effort to stop U.S. companies renouncing their American
citizenship but they are only a temporary stopgap.
Formal legislation to overhaul U.S. tax rules would be
needed to bring a permanent end to the practice.
"We have succeeded in making it significantly harder for
companies to strike inversion deals and redomicile overseas,"
said U.S. congressman Peter Welch. "But we still need action in
Congress."
With a U.S. presidential campaign looming later this year
there is much uncertainty about what shape such legislation
would take, making deals all the more difficult to strike.
UNIQUE CHALLENGES
Last year was a record for M&A and a bumper year for mega
matches. Out of the $4.6 trillion in deals inked, the number of
individual transactions that exceeded $30 billion in value was
18 compared with seven deals worth more than $30 billion in
2014, Thomson Reuters data showed.
But the consequence of greater consolidation is increased
scrutiny by antitrust officials. That was exemplified on
Wednesday by the U.S. government filing a lawsuit to stop
Halliburton from buying Baker Hughes, arguing the combination of
the No. 2 and No. 3 oil services companies would lead to higher
prices in the sector.
The Justice Department and Federal Trade Commission (FTC),
which enforce antitrust law, have filed lawsuits to stop an
unusually high number of deals in the past 18 months. FTC
officials are in court this week to block a merger between
Staples Inc and Office Depot Inc.
"It isn't just the number of proposed deals that makes this
a unique moment in antitrust enforcement; it's their size and
their complexity," U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch said in a
speech on Wednesday.
"This represents a remarkable shift toward consolidation and
it presents unique challenges to federal enforcers in our work
to maintain markets that serve not just top executives and
majority shareholders, but every American."
In Europe, meanwhile, talks between Orange SA and
Bouygues SA to create a dominant French telecoms
operator collapsed last week, amid competition concerns and a
stand-off between Martin Bouygues and French Economy Minister
Emmanuel Macron about the clout the billionaire would have
gained in the former state monopoly, according to people
familiar with the matter.
For bankers, scuttled deals cost money.
Investment banks on the Pfizer and Allergan deal, including
Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan, Centerview and Moelis, lost more than
$200 million in fees when the companies walked, showed data from
consultancy Freeman & Co.
Faced with greater hurdles to get deals through, some
investment bankers are rethinking how they want to structure
their payoffs, including trying to get more cash upfront rather
than a big check after a deal closes, said a person familiar
with the matter.
(Carl O'Donnell in NEW YORK and Pamela Barbaglia in LONDON;
Additional reporting by Greg Roumeliotis, John McCrank and Diane
Bartz; Editing by Carmel Crimmins and Christopher Cushing)