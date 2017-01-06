LONDON Jan 6 Bitcoin plunged another 12 percent
on Friday after China's central bank urged investors to take a
rational approach to the digital currency, which has is on track
for its heaviest two-day falls in two years.
Bitcoin had gained more than 40 percent in two weeks to hit
a three-year high of $1,139.89 on Wednesday, just shy of its
all-time record of $1,163 on the Europe-based Bitstamp exchange
.
But the digital currency - which has shown an inverse
correlation to the Chinese yuan in recent months - plunged as
the yuan soared on Thursday, falling as much as 20 percent at
one point, before closing the day around 10 percent down on the
day.
On Friday it fell to $887, having lost almost a quarter of
its value since Wednesday's peak.
Bitcoin prices had showed abnormal fluctuations, the
Shanghai head office of the People's Bank of China (PBOC) said
in a notice. It stressed bitcoin is not a currency and cannot be
circulated as a real currency in the market.
(Reporting by Jemima Kelly; editing by Sujata Rao)