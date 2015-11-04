LONDON Nov 4 Bitcoin soared over 25 percent on
Wednesday to hit $500 for the first time since August last year,
with demand from China cited as behind the surge in the
web-based "cryptocurrency".
Bitcoin has been on a tear since dipping below $198 on the
Bitstamp exchange in the wake of the devaluation of
China's yuan in late August, gaining over 150 percent in the
following ten weeks to hit $502 on Wednesday.
So far it is up over 50 percent this week, putting it on
track for its best weekly performance in two years.
Various reasons are given by bitcoin experts for the latest
rally, which still leaves the digital currency far below its
2013 peak above $1,100.
Aside from demand from China, bitcoiners say an increased
awareness in the blockchain technology underpinning bitcoin is
encouraging buying, as well as a European Union court ruling
last month that bitcoin should be exempt from value-added tax.
Bitcoin is used as a vehicle for moving money around the
world quickly and anonymously via the web without the need for
third-party verification. That has made it controversial, but
also attractive, to users ranging from drug dealers to those
trying to circumvent capital controls in Greece and China.
(Reporting By Jemima Kelly; Editing by Jamie McGeever)