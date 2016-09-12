By Ayai Tomisawa and Saikat Chatterjee
| TOKYO/HONG KONG, Sept 12
TOKYO/HONG KONG, Sept 12 As bond yields across
markets hit multi-month highs for a second session on Monday,
global investors were harshly reminded that central banks may be
out of both ammunition and ideas to stimulate economies - eight
years after the global financial crisis provoked an
unprecedented flood of central bank liquidity to keep markets
afloat.
Long-term Japanese bond yields hit their highest levels in
six months on Monday as prices tanked and 10-year U.S. Treasury
yields held near 2-1/2-month highs struck on Friday as the
prospect of the Federal Reserve raising policy rates again
suddenly looked liked it might actually happen.
That is one reason investors think this selloff will run
deeper. It has already pushed the world's most-watched stock
volatility index to its highest levels since late June.
The benchmark U.S. S&P 500 stock index lost 2.5
percent on Friday -- its biggest fall in nearly three months --
while yields on U.S. 10-year and 30-year paper spiked to 11-week
peaks.
Yet, the speed of the slide in bonds -- and the force with
which stock markets were being dragged down alongside -- showed
it was clearly not just the Fed weighing on investor sentiment.
The European Central Bank's policy review last Thursday,
more hawkish comments from the Fed on Friday, and simmering
speculation the Bank of Japan is thinking of ways to steepen its
yield curve have rudely confronted investors with what they may
have quietly feared all year: Central banks are running out of
stimulus options.
"Today has become a bit of a perfect storm for selling,"
said Gavin Parry, Hong Kong-based managing director at brokerage
Parry International Trading Ltd.
That storm, according to Parry, includes geopolitical risks
from North Korea's nuclear test on Friday and trading
disruptions in China because of festival holidays later this
week.
As of today, U.S. interest rate futures <0#FF:> imply only
a one-in-four chance of a move when the Fed meets on Sept 20-21,
although three Fed speakers are due to speak this week and could
tilt the odds towards a rate rise in September.
Any hint of hawkishness is likely to put further pressure on
bonds and equities prices.
Market disappointment that the ECB didn't ease last week, or
even hold out the promise of more stimulus, was behind the
global selloff. The yield on benchmark German debt,
for instance, had turned positive for the first time since July
22.
"It's a natural situation when we don't know what central
banks will do," said the chief portfolio manager of a
Tokyo-based fixed-income fund.
"Unless we have some idea of what the Fed and the BOJ will
do, then we aren't able to say, 'Okay, here is a good level at
which to buy the long end.' So we hesitate."
END OF UNORTHODOXY
While some investors are holding out for the Bank of Japan,
one of the earliest adopters of unorthodox monetary policy, to
do more, others think it has hit the practical limits of buying
government bond and stocks and driving interest rates into
negative territory.
"Investors also watch BOJ policy closely for what it says
about the durability and scalability of unorthodox monetary
easing generally," HSBC economist Frederic Neumann said in a
note. "A disappointment would thus raise broader questions for
other central banks as well."
BOJ sources have said the central bank is thinking up ways
to steepen the yield curve as a means to reduce short-term costs
for businesses while still protecting Japanese banks.
.
And while officials from the Group of 20 nations broadly
agreed at a meeting in China last week that monetary policy
alone could not help a world where growth has languished since
the 2008 crisis, governments in the biggest economies, including
some with severe debt burdens, have said little about further
fiscal spending.
"We have been here before, though markets are increasingly
looking at the probability that central banks may be running out
of ammunition to help the global economy," said Nicholas Yeo,
head of Chinese equities at Aberdeen Asset Management in Hong
Kong which has $402.9 billion in assets under management
globally.
(Additional reporting by Lisa Twaronite and Shinichi Saoshiro
in Tokyo.; Writing by Vidya Ranganathan in Singapore.; Editing
by Eric Meijer)