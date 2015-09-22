* President promises to push ahead with financial reform
By Pete Sweeney and Kevin Yao
SHANGHAI/BEIJING, Sept 22 Chinese President Xi
Jinping added his voice on Tuesday to officials trying to
reassure the world that the government was still firmly
committed to financial reform following criticism of its
intervention to steady rocky markets and boost growth.
The comments came as the country's stock market showed
further signs of stabilising after a raft of government measures
aimed at shaking out speculators and preventing a 40 percent
slide since June turning into a full-scale market crash.
Steady financial markets will be critical for the president
this week when he visits the United States, where he is likely
to be grilled on China's actions to arrest the market slide.
The wild fluctuations have unnerved policymakers globally
and even fed into the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision last week
to hold back from raising interest rates from a record low.
Officials in Washington have pressed China to reaffirm its
commitment to a market-orientated, consumer-driven economy and
policy transparency, especially in the wake of its surprise
devaluation of the yuan, also known as the renminbi, in August.
"Reform of the renminbi exchange rate formation regime will
continue in the direction of market operation," Xi said in an
interview with the Wall Street Journal. He said the government's
market intervention, which some critics said was heavy handed,
had been necessary to "defuse systemic risks".
Indeed, British Finance Minister George Osborne said during
a visit to China that authorities should be supported as they
remain committed to market liberalisation following the bout of
volatility this summer.
Speaking at the Shanghai Stock Exchange, Osborne said he was
keen to see a formal stock market trading link between China and
London, part of his goal to make Britain China's "best partner
in the West".
China stock prices rebounded for a second day on Tuesday, in
a further sign of improving investor sentiment that may help the
market stabilise.
The CSI300 index of the largest listed companies
in Shanghai and Shenzhen rose 0.9 percent and the Shanghai
Composite Index also gained 0.9 percent. China's
volatility index, a gauge of investor fears, has dropped to 40
percent from an August peak of 64 percent.
Still, China's gloomy economic outlook was underlined by the
Chinese Academy of Social Sciences (CASS), a top state-backed
research centre, which forecast growth would slow this year to
6.9 percent.
The government has forecast growth of around 7 percent but a
run of weak data has reinforced market expectations the final
outcome will be below 7 percent.
In its latest forecast released on Tuesday, the Asian
Development Bank said it expected China's economy to grow 6.8
percent this year and weigh on other economic prospects. It
urged regional policymakers to strengthen financial-system
buffers against external shocks.
China's next big economic indicator is on Wednesday with the
release of the preliminary China factory purchasing managers'
index. Economists expect the PMI to show that manufacturing
activity is near 6-1/2 year lows and point to a seventh straight
month of contraction for the sector.
Stock markets may have steadied for a few days but sentiment
remains fragile, said Richard Grace, chief currency and rates
strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia in Sydney.
"It won't take much to derail some of the optimism if the
September Chinese PMI due tomorrow is on the bearish side, and
this may in turn take some pricing of a tightening out of the
U.S. rates market," Grace said in a note to clients.
(Reporting by Pete Sweeney and Kevin Yao; Additional reporting
by Winni Zhou in BEIJING; Brenda Goh in SHANGHAI; Karen Lema and
Erik dela Cruz in MANILA; Writing by Neil Fullick; Editing by
Rachel Armstrong)