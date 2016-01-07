LONDON Jan 7 If ever proof were needed of how
deeply financial markets are interconnected and dependent on
investors' "sentiment", look no further than the worldwide
tremors set off by a 1 percent fall in China's currency this
week.
Free-floating currencies routinely fluctuate by greater
amounts in a single day. Nevertheless, the yuan's seemingly
miniscule move is being blamed for everything from the crash in
Chinese stocks to oil's slide to a 12-year low to the worst
start to the year on Wall Street since 2001. Few corners of the
financial world have been untouched.
The yuan remains far from a free-floating currency, and is
tightly controlled by the Chinese authorities, so the 1 percent
fall against the dollar is significant. It's the largest weekly
drop since the People's Bank of China's mini-devaluation last
August and the second biggest on record.
This week's turmoil echoes the turbulence of last summer
after the Chinese central bank staged the 2 percent devaluation
on Aug. 11 in the midst of an emerging market and commodity
rout. This culminated in Wall Street's biggest one-day fall in
four years on Aug. 24. China matters.
This GRAPHIC shows how currencies, stocks, commodities,
bonds and some economic indicators have reacted to the yuan
slippage since last August: reut.rs/1VMvXYf
The yuan moves suggest Beijing is trying to engineer a
weaker currency to cushion the impact of slowing growth in its
economy, a slowdown that many analysts believe is much more
serious than official statistics indicate.
As the main driver of global economic growth over the past
15 years, a "hard landing" in China would be bad news for
everyone.
The prospect of weakening demand from China has clobbered
the price of oil, industrial metals, energy and resources. This
means the budgets, exchange rates and economies of commodity
exporting countries - mainly emerging markets - are suffering.
Falling emerging market demand slows trade and economic
activity with the developed world. Together with falling
commodities and EM exchange rates, it also creates a powerful
global deflationary force that pushes down bond yields.
It's a vicious circle, one that looks increasingly difficult
to break out of until China's economy roars back to life.
It's also an increasingly difficult one for global
policymakers to tackle given that many analysts say central
banks and governments have used up all their ammunition fighting
the global financial crisis and recession of 2007-09.
(GRAPHIC by Vincent Flasseur; editing by David Stamp)