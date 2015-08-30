* Only weak comparisons with global crisis or Asian crisis
* China crash most closely matches Japan's in early 90s
* Both booming, export-led economies had asset bubbles
* Difference is global growth was strong when Japan crashed
* China more active, Japan response too little, too late
SINGAPORE, Aug 30 As China's stock markets have
lurched wildly, seeding dramatic falls across the world, some
have drawn parallels with the global financial crisis of 2008 or
the Asian version a decade earlier. They are weak comparisons.
The abrupt end of Japan's boom in the 1990s, complete with
stock crash and property bust, offers the most striking
similarities, and the most valuable lessons.
China's stocks ran up gains of 150 percent in about a year
before the mid-June crash, supercharged by margin lending and
ignoring the drumbeat of disappointing economic data.
That makes for facile comparisons with 2008, the most recent
example of a credit-fuelled bubble.
But there was no trigger like U.S. authorities' shock
decision to let Lehman Brothers, at the heart of the global
banking system, collapse in 2008.
"If you look at the extremes in the equity market they are
almost comparable with the Lehman days. In those days we had a
trigger, a real event, something clearly defined," said
Christian Lenk, rate strategist at DZ Bank in Frankfurt, on
Tuesday.
"What we saw yesterday was ongoing fears about China ... but
there was no trigger, so we see a bit of normalisation today."
And it was no surprise that China's stock bull run, like its
property bubble a year earlier, came to an end, Japanese Finance
Minister Taro Aso said this week.
The anatomy of the Asian financial crisis was also quite
different, as hot money deserted a region with high foreign debt
and trade deficits and currencies they couldn't support.
"There are few similarities to the Asian crisis in 1997 and
1998, which was driven more by large deficits in trade
accounts," said John Vail, chief global strategist at Nikko
Asset Management in New York.
"What we're seeing now is more of a rapid change in
sentiment around the world," he said.
The comparisons between China now and Japan in the 1990s,
however, are striking.
Like Japan then, China was trying to cool frothy property
and equity markets.
Both economies were powered by massive investment, huge
trade surpluses and overvalued currencies and were liberalising
their financial sectors. China's share of the global economy now
is roughly the same as Japan's was in 1990, about 12 percent.
AVOIDING JAPAN'S MISTAKES
Japan's real GDP growth averaged 5 percent in the run-up to
the crash, while China's averaged 10 percent over the past
decade.
Credit growth was explosive in both, and the market crashes
were triggered in part by efforts to temper exuberance.
Policy response was stop-and-go in both cases, with China
seesawing on IPO policies, market liquidity operations and its
treatment of shadow banking loans.
Chinese policymakers fear falling into the trap of deflation
and stagnation that has gripped Japan ever since.
"They aren't a single bit interested in Japan's successes.
Their biggest interest is in Japan's mistakes," one China-based
Japanese source in touch with Chinese regulators told Reuters in
March.
"Japanese and Chinese economies do share many similarities,
so I assume there is quite a lot to learn from our experiences."
Global investors will also see some threatening differences.
Global growth is weak, and China accounts for two fifths of
that. It also accounts for most of the growth of many
multinationals.
As the largest consumer of commodities, its slowdown is
hammering the price of fuel resources and metals, unleashing
deflationary pressure across the world.
Japan's woes coincided with robust global growth and had
fewer international consequences.
"Japan's collapse in the 90s was very much reflected into
itself with just some knock-on effect into the rest of Asia,"
said Adam Slater, lead economist at UK-based Oxford Economics.
"The impact of China's slowdown will ... leave us in a very
disappointing growth phase for the next year or two for the
world as a whole."
Some important differences, and lessons learned from Japan's
experience, will be welcome to global investors and Chinese
policymakers alike.
China's stock market is much smaller relative to GDP than
Japan's was - 40 percent versus 140 percent - so should have
less economic impact. Per capita it is still a middle-income
nation with only 55 percent urbanisation, so has plenty of scope
for infrastructure spending to support the economy.
While Japan was slow to act - monetary easing came too
little, too late, fiscal stimulus was withdrawn early - and its
capital markets at the mercy of international flows, while
China, with tight control of its capital account, has been
proactive to a fault.
Its frequent monetary interventions and constant regulatory
tinkering, whether in the stock or housing markets or in local
government lending, are not always effective and sometimes
counterproductive, but it rarely fiddles while Beijing burns.
