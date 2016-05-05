(Corrects third paragraph to show total volumes up year on
year, not down)
LONDON May 5 Daily spot trading volumes on
currency trading platforms run by Thomson Reuters and
ICAP fell in April, extending a downward trend seen in
recent months, according to figures the companies published on
Thursday.
Spot currency trading volume on TR platforms totalled $97
billion, down from $104 billion in March and nearly 18 percent
lower than $118 billion seen in April last year. ICAP said daily
volumes on its electronic platform EBS, where the bulk of the
trades in the dollar, the yen and the euro are carried out, was
down 15 percent in April from a year ago, at $82.3 billion.
Total foreign exchange trading volume across TR platforms,
including forwards, swaps, options and non-deliverable forwards
(NDFs), rose to $373 billion a day from $369 billion in the same
month last year. On the month, total volumes were also slightly
higher.
The decline in trading volume across the world's largest
financial market is the result of tighter bank regulation,
fragile emerging markets and lighter global trade flows,
analysts say.
Last month, instructions to settlement bank CLS showed
volumes fell to $4.69 trillion a day from $5.15 trillion in the
same month last year.
