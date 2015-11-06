* European stocks up 12 percent from September lows
* But hedge funds bet against Europe, volumes low
* Dividend payers and defensives remain in vogue
By Alistair Smout and Danilo Masoni
LONDON/MILAN, Nov 6 The double-digit
stock-market rebound after a bruising summer has put European
shares back into positive territory for the year, but sentiment
around the central-bank-fuelled rally remains fragile.
Weak trading volumes, a so-far disappointing earnings season
and a focus on reliable dividend payouts rather than blockbuster
growth have all contributed to the view that investors are being
sucked into a market updraft rather than enthusiastically
betting on a cyclical upturn.
Even with European shares getting a fresh lift from a weaker
euro on Friday - after U.S. data smashed expectations and
fuelled bets on tighter U.S. rate policy in contrast with the
European Central Bank's dovish stance - growth hopes remain
fairly muted.
"We can observe that the market continued to be really
driven by what is going on with the central banks. If we just
look at the fundamentals of the economy it's very difficult to
be very optimistic about equities," Jérôme Schupp, Head of
Research at SYZ Asset Management, said.
"We had a very strong month of October after two weak
months. I don't expect this positive trend to continue."
There are a few reasons to be fearful. On the investor side,
European hedge funds have actually been reducing exposure to
stocks while the market has rallied, according to strategists at
Morgan Stanley.
This is in contrast to what is happening in the United
States, they suggest, adding that the exposure data usually
tracks equity performance relatively closely.
Volumes have also been weak. While August's falls were
partly attributed to low volumes, October saw even less trade.
The corporate landscape is mixed at best. Third-quarter
earnings are expected to decline 4.3 percent from 2014, and 44
percent of companies on the STOXX 600 that have
reported results have beaten expectations. Typically, 49 percent
of firms beat expectations.
Strategists at Barclays also find that the recent market
rally has been not been backed up by a outperformance in the
economically sensitive "cyclical" stocks. Even as bond markets
are no longer pricing in deflation, the defensive parts of the
equity markets are the ones outperforming.
"Frustratingly for us, while the overall market continues to
closely track the outlook for inflation, style and sector
performance has not," the strategists wrote in a note, adding it
was different to the rally in the first half of the year.
"This time round, although we have had the rally in the
market, we have not experienced the same pro-cyclical rotation
within the market. Strange indeed."
TAKE WHAT WE CAN
Even against this underwhelming backdrop, however, there is
an overriding feeling that equities may still remain the only
game in town - especially for those in search of yield.
High-yielding "defensive" stocks like drugmakers or
utilities are especially in favour for their bond-like
properties in a low-interest rate environment.
With macro conditions unpredictable and a possible Fed rate
rise on the table before the year is out, the "bond proxy" play
could be under threat if investors switch back into bonds.
Faced with this possibility, Citi recommends buying firms
that return money to shareholders while remaining insensitive to
swings in bond yields, such as Novo Nordisk, Diageo
and Vivendi.
Bullish notes from the likes of Citi and Bank of
America/Merrill Lynch have cited policy support from the
European Central Bank and the generally cautious sentiment as a
reason to keep the faith and carry on with a "Buy Europe"
strategy.
And many are continuing to believe in European equities,
even if they are sceptical over how long the rally will last.
"While the concerns regarding global growth have not yet
lifted, as could be seen by the continued pressure on the
commodity sector, the renewed willingness of the (European
Central Bank) to extend stimulus (has been) enough to dispel the
gloom," Clodagh Muldoon, equity strategist at BNP Paribas, said
in a note.
"For how long is anyone's guess, but we shall take what we
can."
(Additional reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Angus Berwick
Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)