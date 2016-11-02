TOKYO Nov 2 MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan extended earlier losses and skidded 1.2 percent on Wednesday, on jitters about next week's contentious U.S. presidential election.

Investors grew more risk averse as the latest polls showed Republican Donald Trump gaining ground after the FBI said it was probing newly-found emails related to Democrat Hillary Clinton's use of a private server. (Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Richard Borsuk)