LONDON Nov 11 An interest rate rise from the
U.S. Federal Reserve next month would surprise no-one involved
in financial markets but could still drive up volatility, coming
as it would in the least liquid month of the year.
Traders and investors traditionally close their books early
in December before the holiday season, leaving markets far more
exposed than usual to sharp moves in price.
If anything qualifies as a market-moving event, it's the
Fed's first rate hike since June 2006, even though market
participants have had months - some might say years - to prepare
for it.
As if that's not enough, the European Central Bank is widely
expected to move in the opposite direction only a few days
earlier, unleashing another wave of stimulus to steer the
world's second largest economic bloc away from deflation.
December is a relatively light month for trading activity
across all markets, although not an especially volatile one.
Analysis of trading in 10-year U.S. Treasury futures
contracts shows that volume in December 2013 fell to 70 percent
of that year's monthly average, and to 86 percent in December
2014.
In German Bund futures trading over the 2011-14 period,
December volumes were between 47 and 80 percent of the monthly
average.
Corporate bond market activity across Europe shows a similar
pattern, according to Trax, a subsidiary of electronic trading
platform MarketAxess. Trax processes around 65 percent of all
fixed income transactions in Europe.
It registered 163,500 trades in December 2013, which was 79
percent of that year's 206,000 monthly average. The 152,000
contracts traded in December the following year was also 79
percent of a 190,800 monthly average.
Volume reduction is even more pronounced. In December last
year trades worth $125.4 billion passed across the platform, 69
percent of that year's monthly average of $182 billion.
That's the environment in which Fed Chair Janet Yellen and
her colleagues on the rate-setting Open Market Committee could
finally be embarking on the path towards policy "normalization".
"A lot of this has already been positioned for so it should
hopefully be more of a non-event than it otherwise would be,"
said Scott Eaton, chief operating officer at MarketAxess Europe
and Trax.
Even so, "dealers may find it difficult to take on risk
positions at year-end so they try to close their books by Dec.
15. A rate rise would prompt more than the usual traffic, and it
could cause some unanticipated movement in the market," he said.
RATE HIKE NOVELTY
Many financial market traders have never experienced a U.S.
rate hike.
The Fed has anchored U.S. interest rates at virtually zero
since late 2008, just after the collapse of the investment bank
Lehman Brothers triggered the global financial crisis.
That and three rounds of "quantitative easing" bond-buying
stimulus worth trillions of dollars averted another Great
Depression.
The economy is now larger than it was pre-crisis and the
labour market is on its longest streak of job creation in
decades, with unemployment down to 5 percent.
Every time the Fed has raised rates in the past 20 years,
the market was pricing in a greater than 70 percent probability,
according to M&G Investments. Fed funds futures contracts show
that a rise next month is currently 68 percent priced in.
A Fed hike "could lead to some higher volatility," said the
chief currency dealer at a major bank in London.
"If we do get a (December) move there's not an awful lot of
time left in the year to hedge that. A possible delay until
January may enable the markets to digest it better," he said.
While foreign exchange is the world's most liquid financial
market with around $5 trillion traded on an average day, prices
could see-saw in less active areas of the fixed income markets.
Spot FX volumes on Reuters trading platforms show activity
declines in December, but not vastly.
In 2013 monthly spot volume averaged $128 billion.
December's total that year was $101 billion, or 79 percent of
the average. A year later spot volume averaged $118 billion a
month and was $106 billion in December, or 90 percent.
Stephen Jen, Managing Partner at hedge fund SLJ Macro
Partners in London, said FX traders are mostly at their desks on
Dec. 16 and such a widely-flagged Fed decision shouldn't disrupt
activity too much.
"I'm not sure the lack of liquidity for calendar reasons
will make that much of a difference. I could be wrong though,"
Jen said.
"We want to get it over with, get a fresh start to the year,
no pent up expectations. In fact, if they don't do it in
December then January would be volatile," he said.
