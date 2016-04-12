By Jamie McGeever
LONDON, April 12 Investors have raised their
cash holdings and cut their exposure to stocks, reflecting
growing concern about the direction of markets and whether
policymakers can prevent another downturn, according to Bank of
America Merrill Lynch in its April global fund managers survey.
The survey revealed some mixed messages, however. Nearly
two-thirds of the respondents predicted at least two more
interest rate increases from the Federal Reserve this year and
82 percent said a U.S. recession was "unlikely".
The overall unease was best reflected in the jump in cash
holdings to 5.4 percent of investors' portfolios from 5.1
percent in March, and a fall in investors' "conviction" to an
18-month low.
Cash holdings at that level are on a par with those seen
during extreme market stress, like the Lehman collapse in 2008,
the U.S. debt ceiling crisis in 2011 and the "Grexit" crisis in
2012.
Cash holdings above 4.5 percent are usually a sign that
sentiment is poised to turn and so are a contrarian "buy" signal
for stocks, BAML said. But not this time, because bonds and
stocks are so over-valued right now.
The survey of 164 participants with $493 billion of assets
under management showed that investors cut their equity
allocation to 9 percent overweight from 13 percent in March.
This is the second-lowest allocation to global stocks in almost
four years.
Among the most notable shifts was the first underweight
Japanese stocks allocation since December 2012, BAML said.
Investors remained underweight U.S. stocks for the 14th
consecutive month.
A fifth of respondents said the most crowded trades across
world markets was long U.S. dollar. Nineteen percent said short
emerging markets and 17 percent said long high-quality stocks.
Only 2 percent of those surveyed said the dollar is
overvalued, the lowest reading in six months, BAML said.
The biggest "tail risks" for markets this year were: a
failure of unconventional central bank policy, or "quantitative
failure", according to 21 percent of respondents; Britain voting
to leave the European Union, or Brexit, according to 19 percent;
and U.S. recession, a Chinese currency devaluation or an
emerging market default, according to 11 percent for each.
Bond allocation was little changed at 38 percent underweight
from 37 percent underweight in March, while exposure to
commodities was cut to a net 22 percent underweight from 13
percent underweight.
The survey was carried out April 1-7.
(Reporting by Jamie McGeever, editing by Larry King)