By Claire Milhench
| LONDON, April 15
LONDON, April 15 Investors pulled $6.2 billion
from stocks in the latest week, the biggest outflows in eight
weeks, whilst ramping up their exposure to corporate and
emerging market debt, Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML)
said on Friday.
Investment grade bond funds attracted some $2.2 billion,
high yield bond funds around $700 million and emerging market
debt funds some $1.6 billion, the data showed.
"Bond investors are risk on," BAML's global strategy team,
led by Michael Hartnett, said in its weekly flows report. "In
contrast, equity investors are risk off," it added, noting
outflows from all regions.
The biggest outflows were from Japan, with some $2.3 billion
of redemptions. These are the largest outflows since November
2014, according to BAML, which also uses data from U.S.-based
fund flows research house EPFR Global.
"Overseas investors continue to lead the retreat from Japan
despite the strong support its market is getting from the Bank
of Japan's current quantitative easing program," EPFR Global
said. It added that the yen's value had cast a shadow
over the country's export story as it climbed to a 17-month high
versus the dollar this week.
BAML said the outflows coincided with the first
underweighting of Japanese stocks since December 2012 in its
monthly fund manager survey. It also noted the 7
percent bounce in the Topix index in the last five days.
European equities racked up $2 billion of outflows, their
10th consecutive weekly outflow, and the longest redemption
streak since May 2013. U.S. stocks saw $1.3 billion of outflows.
However, BAML said the equity redemptions were "very modest"
so far, in comparison to the jump in cash levels seen in the
fund manager survey to 5.4 percent of investors' portfolios.
In total, bond funds attracted some $4.5 billion, with
investors favouring higher yielding debt over plain vanilla
government and Treasury bonds, which saw $1.1 billion of
outflows.
Emerging market debt funds have now attracted inflows for
eight weeks straight, whilst high yield bond funds have enjoyed
inflows for seven of the past eight weeks.