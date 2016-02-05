LONDON Feb 5 The flow of investor funds out of
world stocks extended to its longest run in four years last
week, but is still short of levels typically associated with
previous recessions or bear markets, Bank of America Merrill
Lynch said on Friday.
Emerging market outflows painted a similar picture of "slow
bleed, not capitulation", but another heavy inflow of cash into
government and Treasury bonds suggested investors were becoming
increasingly worried about deflation, the U.S. bank said.
Rising concern over global growth and central banks' ability
to respond effectively have rocked financial markets since the
turn of the year, slamming stocks and oil and boosting
safe-haven assets like cash and government bonds.
Investors pulled a "chunky" $9.9 billion out of equity funds
in the week to Wednesday, Feb. 3, according to BAML, which also
uses data from fund research house EPFR Global.
The outflow was entirely driven by $10.2 billion of
withdrawals from U.S. equity funds, the eighth outflow in the
past nine weeks, while European equity funds drew in $1.5
billion, the 17th inflow in the past 18 weeks.
That brought the total outflow over the past five weeks, the
longest run of redemptions in four years, to a net $34 billion,
or 0.5 percent of assets under management, BAML said.
That's similar to the $36 billion outflow around the market
sell-off in August last year, but still well short of the $90
billion outflow around the U.S. debt ceiling crisis of August
2011, the $85 billion around the 2008 crisis and $65 billion
redemptions in the 2002 bear market decline, BAML said.
"Equity outflows are thus far consistent with 'healthy
correction' rather than recession/bear market," the bank's
investment strategists said in a note on Friday.
Government bond and Treasury funds pulled in $2.4 billion,
the fifth straight weekly inflow, but this was balanced by a
$2.2 billion outflow from investment grade bond funds, the
largest in six weeks.
As expectations of higher U.S. interest rates faded,
investors poured $700 million into gold funds, the fourth weekly
inflow in a row and bringing the total over that period up to
$2.3 billion, BAML said.
Emerging market debt funds posted a $700 million outflow and
equity funds a "modest" $800 million outflow.
(Reporting by Jamie McGeever; Editing by Toby Chopra)