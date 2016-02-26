LONDON Feb 26 Gold funds accumulated their
largest inflows since 2009 and equity funds posted their longest
run of outflows since 2008 in the last week as financial market
turmoil continued to unnerve investors, Bank of America Merrill
Lynch said on Friday.
The $2.6 billion poured into gold funds in the week to Feb.
24 brought the rolling three-week total to $5.8 billion, the
most since June 2009, the bank said in its weekly note. Gold is
traditionally viewed as a safe haven from uncertainty.
"Inflows have coincided with the Fed 'talking down' the U.S.
dollar and rising investor fears of recession," BAML's global
investment strategy team, led by Michael Hartnett, said.
The International Monetary Fund said this week it is likely
to cut its world growth forecast for this year in April, while
economists at Citi lowered their 2016 global outlook to 2.5
percent from 2.7 percent.
Investors withdrew a net $2.7 billion from equity funds,
marking the eighth weekly redemption in a row, the longest
outflow since 2008, BAML said.
Hartnett and his team noted that the meetings of G20 nation
finance ministers and central bankers in Shanghai this weekend
and looming monetary policy decisions in the United States, euro
zone and Japan are keeping investors on edge.
"Investors increasingly regard policy meetings as a selling
catalyst not a buying catalyst, so selling pressure resumes if
policy disappoints," they wrote.
In a world of increasingly negative bond yields and interest
rates, there were some signs last week of investors reaching for
yield. High yield bond funds attracted a net $3.1 billion, the
largest inflow in 16 weeks, BAML said.
(Reporting by Jamie McGeever; Editing by Catherine Evans)