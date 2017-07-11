FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Asian shares edge up as investors await Yellen testimony
#Money News
July 11, 2017 / 1:03 AM / in 38 minutes

Asian shares edge up as investors await Yellen testimony

Lisa Twaronite

3 Min Read

A man walks past an electronic board showing stock prices outside a brokerage in Tokyo, Japan, January 4, 2017.Kim Kyung-Hoon

TOKYO (Reuters) - Asian shares and the dollar cautiously edged higher on Tuesday, as investors awaited testimony from Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen for clues on when the central bank would tighten U.S. monetary policy.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS edged a few points higher in early trading, with sentiment underpinned by technology-led gains on Wall Street.

Japan's Nikkei stock index .N225 was up 0.1 percent, while Australian shares slipped 0.2 percent.

The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six major rivals, added 0.1 percent to 96.094 .DXY ahead of Yellen's semi-annual monetary policy testimony before Congress on Wednesday and Thursday.

"Normalisation of monetary policy in the coming months is almost priced in, and the Fed will start shrinking its balance sheet in September, and this does not necessarily mean a delay of rate hikes," said Masafumi Yamamoto, chief forex strategist at Mizuho Securities in Tokyo.

"This is supporting the dollar as a positive factor, and limiting its downside at the moment," he said. "I think Yellen will confirm that rate hikes are coming, and that balance sheet shrinkage will come."

Against its Japanese counterpart, the dollar added 0.2 percent to 114.21 JPY=, moving back toward a two-month high of 114.30 touched overnight, while the euro inched slightly lower on the day to $1.1393 EUR=.

The Canadian dollar CAD= was nearly flat against its U.S. counterpart as investors awaited a Bank of Canada interest rate decision on Wednesday.

Forecasters are divided on whether the central bank will raise rates but data from the overnight index swaps market shows that money markets are almost fully priced for an increase, while an 80 percent chance of a second hike has been implied by December.

Crude oil prices extended their overnight gains, even as increased drilling activity in the United States and uncertainty over Libyan and Nigerian production cuts clouded the future supply outlook. [O/R]

U.S. crude futures CLc1 rose 0.4 percent to $44.56 a barrel after adding 0.4 percent on Monday, while Brent crude LCOc1 was 0.3 percent higher at $$47.04.

Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Sam Holmes

