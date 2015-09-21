(Adds European closings, latest U.S. prices)
By Michael Connor
NEW YORK, Sept 21 Wall Street and European
stocks rebounded more than 1 percent on Monday in rallies that,
along with gains in the dollar and global oil markets, pointed
to a tentative recovery in investor confidence.
After another day of general weakness in Asian stock
markets, U.S. equities bounced back from big losses last week,
when the Federal Reserve's decision to keep interest rates near
zero fanned worries about the health of the global economy.
But U.S. equity gains that had topped 1 percent earlier in
the day were pared by a downturn in biotechs, after U.S.
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton said she would
announce a plan to stop "price gouging" for specialty drugs.
The Dow Jones industrial average in early afternoon
was up 75.3 points, or 0.46 percent, to 16,459.88, the S&P 500
gained 6.43 points, or 0.33 percent, to 1,964.46 and the
Nasdaq Composite dropped 5.15 points, or 0.11 percent,
to 4,822.08.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 closed up 1
percent even though Germany's DAX was stuck in neutral.
Shares of car giant Volkswagen tumbled 19 percent
after it was found to have cheated U.S. emission tests.
Investors cheered an unexpectedly clear election victory for
the Syriza party in Greece on Sunday that boosted hopes its
bailout program would stay on the road.
In Asia, equity markets slumped, with 1.5 percent to 2
percent falls in Australia, Korea and Malaysia
.
China defied the region's downtrend, with the Shanghai
Composite index up 1.9 percent and the CSI300
rising 1.75 percent.
Oil and metals markets also rebounded from
falls at the end of last week, although emerging market stocks
and currencies continued to struggle amid global growth worries
caused by last week's latest postponement of a long-awaited U.S.
interest rate hike.
"Generally, markets are a bit more positive today," said
Michael Hewson at CMC Markets in London.
"The economic environment has changed since the Fed last
hiked rates (in 2006). It is not just the U.S. central bank ...
It is wearing the mantle of the global central bank, and markets
are struggling with that."
The U.S. dollar strengthened against a basket of major
currencies on hopes the Fed was still on track to hike rates
this year while the European Central Bank may ease further.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a
basket of six major currencies, was last up 1.05 percent.
The Fed's decision last week may lead other central banks,
including the ECB, to ease further, said Vassili Serebriakov,
currency strategist at BNP Paribas in New York.
Investors should get a good explanation this week on why the
Fed did not raise rates, with Chair Janet Yellen among a host of
officials due to speak.
U.S. Treasuries prices fell as U.S. equity markets rallied
and two top Federal Reserve officials spurred sales of debt by
suggesting that a year-end U.S. interest rate increase was
possible.
Benchmark 10-year Treasuries notes were down
21/32 in price, yielding 2.208 percent, up 7 basis points from
late on Friday.
