* U.S. stocks erase losses, end slightly higher
* Morgan Stanley profit falls 42 percent in Q3
* Brent crude drops nearly 4 pct, U.S. crude off almost 3
pct
* U.S. dollar gains ahead of ECB meeting
* China growth data weak but slightly beats forecast
(Updates to close of U.S. markets)
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, Oct 19 The U.S. dollar rose
against the euro on Monday, ahead of a European Central Bank
meeting later this week, while stocks on major world markets
ended little changed despite further news of slowing Chinese
economic growth.
U.S. stocks ended little changed but investors concern about
the poor quality of third quarter earnings reports.
"People are waiting for an onslaught of earnings," said
Peter Tuz, president of Chase Investment Counsel in
Charlottesville, Virginia. "There's been enough negative
guidance about the future to make people skeptical about the
direction of the market."
Several Dow components are posting quarterly results this
week, including Caterpillar, Boeing and Coca-Cola
. S&P 500 index stock earnings are expected to have
declined about 4.0 percent in the third quarter from a year ago,
according to Thomson Reuters data.
Morgan Stanley's profit plunged 42 percent, after a
poor quarter for big U.S. banks and the bank's stock
ended down 4.8 percent.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 14.57 points,
or 0.08 percent, to 17,230.54, the S&P 500 index gained
0.55 points, or 0.03 percent, to 2,033.66 and the Nasdaq
Composite added 18.78 points, or 0.38 percent, to
4,905.47.
U.S. DOLLAR STRONG
The euro retreated to a 10-day low against the U.S. dollar
as investors focused on a European Central Bank meeting later in
the week that could pave the way for further stimulus to boost
inflation in the euro zone.
The U.S. dollar index, which measures the greenback against
a basket of six major currencies, was last up 0.46 percent at
94.968.
"I think the ECB on Thursday will push back against euro
strength," said Mark McCormick, currency strategist at Credit
Agricole in New York. "We do not expect them to announce a new
program, but perhaps lay the groundwork for an extension of
quantitative easing."
The stronger U.S. dollar and news of slower Chinese growth
pressured oil prices which fell about 4.0 percent.
China's economic growth slowed to 6.9 percent in the third
quarter, still ahead of the 6.8 percent forecast.
On the U.S. stockmarket, the energy index fell 1.9
percent as U.S. crude oil prices fell 2.9 percent. Exxon XOM.N
fell 1.8 percent to $80.99 and Chevron CVX.N fell 1.4 percent to
$90.03, the biggest drags on the S&P 500 and the Dow.
"Energy and oil prices were down today, the industrials and
materials sectors, so that took a little bit off the enthusiasm
for equities," said Mark Luschini, chief investment strategist
at Janney Montgomery Scott in Philadelphia.
The MSCI world equity index, which tracks 46
key global markets, was last down 0.17 percent, while the
pan-regional FTSEurofirst 300 index closed up 0.21
percent,
U.S. 30-year Treasury yields rose to a nearly
one-week high of 2.91 percent. In futures trading, U.S. gold for
December delivery was down 0.9 percent at $1,172.80 an
ounce.
(Additional reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar and Gertrude
Chavez-Dreyfuss, Barani Krishnan, and Caroline Valetkevich in
New York)