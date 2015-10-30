(Adds oil settlement prices)
By Rodrigo Campos and Herbert Lash
NEW YORK Oct 30 Oil gained and a gauge of world
equities rose on Friday as investors mulled a year-end rally,
with major stock indices on track to close their best month in
four years, boosted in part by accommodative monetary policies
in the euro zone and Japan.
Oil prices rose after the U.S. oil rig count fell for a
ninth straight week, indicating potentially lower crude output
in coming months in the face of a global supply glut.
The dollar slipped after data showing U.S. consumer spending
in September recorded its smallest gain in eight months as
personal income barely rose, suggesting some cooling in domestic
demand after recent hefty increases.
European shares closed flat, with the pan-European
FTSEurofirst 300 index up 0.01 percent at 1,484.46,
while the euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index
rose 0.14 percent to 3,418.23.
MSCI's all-country world index of stock
performance in 46 countries gained 0.05 percent.
U.S. stocks retreated Friday as traders focused on sell
orders posted for the close, said Ken Polcari, director of the
NYSE floor division at O'Neil Securities in New York. But the
sell volume was slowing, suggesting stocks may rebound, he said.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 36.38 points,
or 0.2 percent, to 17,719.42. The S&P 500 slid 4.7
points, or 0.22 percent, to 2,084.71 and the Nasdaq Composite
lost 14.23 points, or 0.28 percent, to 5,060.05.
"The burning question on everybody's lips is very simply,
what is going to happen at the end of the year, are we going to
get the Santa Claus rally?" said Andrew Wilkinson, chief market
strategist at Interactive Brokers LLC in Greenwich, Connecticut.
Investors have taken in stride indications that the U.S.
Federal Reserve will raise interest rates in December, and
worries about slowing Chinese growth have subsided, he said.
"There are no barbarians at the gate at this moment.
Everything seems to have calmed, volatility has come down,
people seem to comprehend what the Fed is about to do and they
got a greater sense of how deep the Chinese problems are," he
said.
Energy majors Exxon and Chevron reported
better-than-expected results, helped by strong refining margins.
Exxon rose 1.3 percent to $83.32 and Chevron was up 1.7 percent
to $91.46. Chevron was the biggest boost to the Dow, and Exxon
was the third-largest.
U.S. Treasuries prices rose, with benchmark yields
retreating from one-month peaks as soft domestic and overseas
data renewed traders' focus on tepid global growth. Month-end
buying boosted longer-dated Treasuries prices.
Some investors added U.S. bonds back to their holdings on
expectations of further bond-buying stimulus from the European
Central Bank and the Bank of Japan to combat deflation.
The dollar index, a measure of the greenback against
six major currencies, fell 0.32 percent to 96.968.
The greenback fell as low as 120.29 yen after the Bank of
Japan announcement, before reversing course. The dollar last
traded down 0.35 percent at 120.70 yen.
The euro broke the $1.10 mark against the dollar,
rising as high as $1.1072, supported by an unexpected
improvement in euro zone economic sentiment and signs of
faster-than-expected inflation in Germany. It was last up 0.21
percent at $1.0997.
U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury notes rose 7/32
in price to yield 2.1457 percent.
Brent, the global benchmark for oil, settled 76 cents higher
at $49.56 a barrel. U.S. crude futures rose 53 cents to
settle at $46.59 a barrel.
