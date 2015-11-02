* Wall St advances on sturdy manufacturing data

* European stocks up on data; China drives Asia lower

* Dollar drops vs euro; oil, copper dip on China (Updates to late afternoon, adds comments)

By Sinead Carew

NEW YORK, Nov 2 U.S. and European stocks climbed on Monday after mixed U.S. economic data and slightly stronger-than-expected German factory activity, even as weak Chinese data dragged down Asian markets.

While data showed U.S. manufacturing activity slowed in October for a fourth month to a 2-1/2-year low, a rise in new orders offered hope. Also, construction spending rose in September to the highest in 7-1/2 years.

Oil prices and Asian stock markets retreated after China's factory activity fell for an eighth month in October, albeit at a slower pace, pointing to continued sluggishness in the world's second-largest economy.

However, activity in Germany's powerful manufacturing sector dipped last month from September but beat economists' early estimates, helping European stocks. The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 stocks index closed up 0.3 percent, with Germany's Dax ending up 0.9 percent.

"The global economy is on track for growth," said Ed Hyland, global investment specialist at J.P. Morgan Private Bank, adding that any fears about a recession, particularly in developed markets, were fading.

U.S. stocks advanced on the sturdy U.S. and European data, and as investors put cash to work on the first trading day of a new month and a new fiscal year for mutual funds, said Andrew Frankel, co-president of Stuart Frankel & Co in New York.

"I'm seeing more money flows than fundamental news," said Frankel, adding that U.S. investors seemed less fearful of the China data. "It's certainly on their radar but people have grown a little more comfortable."

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 88.46 points, or 0.5 percent, to 17,752, the S&P 500 gained 13.5 points, or 0.65 percent, to 2,092.86 and the Nasdaq Composite added 46.10 points, or 0.91 percent, to 5,099.85.

Worries over slowing growth in China had rattled financial markets in recent months, despite steps by the Chinese authorities to stimulate the economy.

MSCI's main Asia-Pacific index, which tracks shares in key markets in the region, touched its lowest level in two and a half weeks after the China data.

Bond yields rose on the prospect of higher U.S. interest rates, after the Federal Reserve left the door open last week to a first increase since 2006 in December.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields hit their highest level in over five weeks, while shorter-dated yields hit their highest in over six weeks on continued expectations of a possible Federal Reserve rate hike in December.

"It's just still continued follow-through from the Oct. 28 Fed statement," said Justin Hoogendoorn, head of fixed income strategy at Piper Jaffray & Co. in Chicago.

Gold hit its lowest level since Oct. 5 on bets the U.S. Federal Reserve will raise interest rates next month.

The dollar gained back some ground against the euro, which rose earlier after comments from two members of the European Central Bank's governing council lowered expectations for a boost in its stimulus program.

The dollar was down 0.1 percent against a basket of major currencies. The euro was up 0.2 percent against the dollar while the yen was flat against dollar.

Oil prices slid on the prospect of weak Chinese demand and record-high Russian production. U.S. crude was down 1.2 percent at $46.02 a barrel while Brent crude was last down 1.4 percent at $48.86 a barrel. (Additional reporting by Sam Forgione in New York and Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernadette Baum)