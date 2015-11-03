* U.S. bond yields rise on December Fed rate hike bets
* Stocks rise led by energy stocks as oil prices jump
* Nasdaq 100 has record close, S&P revisits July levels
(Updates with U.S. stock market close, commentary)
By Sinead Carew
NEW YORK, Nov 3 U.S. stocks closed higher on
Tuesday, adding to the previous session's rally as rising oil
prices boosted the energy sector, while U.S. Treasury yields
rose on speculation about a possible December Federal Reserve
interest rate hike.
After a volatile morning, U.S. stocks settled into positive
territory in the afternoon. The Nasdaq 100 index of major
companies closed at a record high, driven by technology stocks
while the S&P 500 touched its highest since late July.
The Dow Jones industrial average's gain was led by oil
company Chevron, while rival Exxon Mobil was one
of the biggest drivers for the S&P 500.
While energy stocks have risen 22 percent since late
August, the sector is still down 10 percent year to date.
"I think there has been a real desire on the part of some
investors to take advantage of depressed valuations," said Eric
Wiegand, senior portfolio manager with U.S. Bank Wealth
Management in New York.
But while investors piled into the beaten-down sector,
Robert Pavlik, chief market strategist at Boston Private Wealth
in New York, questioned whether it would continue to rise.
"You have to be careful with that trade because there
doesn't seem to be a dramatic increase in (oil) demand," he
said. "I can't see oil dramatically reversing to the upside so
I'm participating in it but doing it cautiously."
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 89.39 points,
or 0.5 percent, to 17,918.15, the S&P 500 gained 5.74
points, or 0.27 percent, to 2,109.79 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 17.98 points, or 0.35 percent, to 5,145.13.
The three top U.S. indexes had already risen around 1
percent or more on Monday.
U.S. benchmark and short-dated Treasury yields
hit over six-week highs on continued expectations of a December
Fed rate hike. Surging corporate issuance contributed to
long-dated yields touching six-week highs.
Speculation about a December hike, the rising bond yields
and generally in-line U.S. economic data boosted the dollar.
After falling on Monday, the dollar was up 0.3 percent
against a basket of major currencies while the euro fell
0.5 percent against the dollar.
U.S. manufacturing in October hit a 2-1/2-year low but a
rise in new orders offered hope for a sector buffeted by a
strong dollar and relentless spending cuts by energy companies.
Crude oil prices rose almost 4 percent as a rally in U.S.
gasoline and diesel added support to oil markets already boosted
by an industry strike in Brazil and force majeure for Libyan
crude loadings.
Brent settled up 3.6 percent or $1.75 at $50.54 a
barrel, while U.S. crude settled up 3.8 percent or $1.76
at $47.90.
Gold was down for a fifth straight day at $1,117.56
an ounce, touching its lowest in just over a month, while copper
gave back gains from earlier in the day and was roughly
in line with where it ended the day before.
Europe's FTSEurofirst ended up 0.4 percent, after
being dogged throughout the trading day by a slump in shares of
Volkswagen and Standard Chartered.
