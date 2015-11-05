* U.S. stocks fall, investors await Friday's jobs report
* Dollar pares gains after surge to 3-month high
* Oil down, U.S. Treasury yields up
By Sinead Carew
NEW YORK, Nov 5 U.S. stocks fell in choppy Wall
Street trading on Thursday, a day ahead of a key U.S. jobs
report, while the dollar pared gains after U.S. economic data
and Treasury yields rose.
The United States last week had its biggest rise in jobless
claims in eight months, while third-quarter productivity gained
after a drop in self-employment caused overall hours worked to
fall for the first time in six years, restraining costs.
A day after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen referred to
December as a "live possibility" for a rate hike, investors were
waiting for Friday's key U.S. monthly nonfarm payrolls report to
gauge if the data is strong enough to prompt a liftoff.
"There's a lot of people that doubt the market and they're
still skittish and don't believe the rally or think they ought
to be in bonds," said Gary Bradshaw, portfolio manager at Hodges
Capital Management in Dallas, Texas. But he added, "I don't see
interest rates going up dramatically even though the Fed keeps
saying they're going to raise."
At 2:54 p.m. EST (1954 GMT) the Dow Jones industrial average
fell 23.05 points, or 0.13 percent, to 17,844.53; the
Standard & Poor's 500 index lost 4.56 points, or 0.22
percent, to 2,097.75; and the Nasdaq Composite dropped
23.44 points, or 0.46 percent, to 5,119.04.
Weak commodity prices weighed on energy while Celgene
dragged on the healthcare sector after its revenue
missed estimates. Energy shares led the S&P decline with
1.2 percent drop. Interest-rate sensitive sector utilities
were the next weakest sector, followed by healthcare
stocks.
U.S. two-year Treasury yields hit their highest levels in
4-1/2 years on expectations for a December rate hike, while
long-dated yields also rose on fresh corporate supply.
"Investors have adjusted their probabilities, adjusted their
risk, adjusted their positions; now they're going to see what
happens tomorrow," said John Briggs, Americas head of strategy
at RBS in Stamford, Connecticut, referring to Friday's jobs
report.
The dollar was up 0.1 percent against a basket of
major currencies in late afternoon trading after hitting its
highest level since early August earlier in the session. The
euro was up slightly against the dollar at over $1.08.
Gold and Copper were both weighed down by the
prospect of a December rate hike. Gold fell for the seventh
straight session, to as low as $1,104.3 an ounce, its weakest
since Oct. 2.
The Philadelphia SE Gold/Silver index was down 4.9
percent and copper fell 2.5 percent, also hitting its lowest
level since Oct. 2.
Oil futures were down on oversupply concerns and weak
gasoline prices. U.S. crude futures settled down 2.4 percent at
$45.20 a barrel, and Brent crude settled down 1.2 percent at
$47.98.
In Europe the FTSEurofirst 300 index of major
companies closed down 0.4 percent.
