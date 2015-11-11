* China industrial output disappoints, retail sales better
* U.S. stocks mostly lower
* Copper nears six-year low before trading higher
* European shares end higher
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, Nov 11 Brent crude oil prices hit
their lowest since late August on Wednesday on worries about
growing U.S. stockpiles, while the U.S. dollar took a breather
from recent gains.
U.S. stocks were mostly lower in choppy trading, with the
drop in oil prices weighing on energy shares. European shares
ended up 0.7 percent.
Copper prices traded higher after nearing a six-year low on
mixed Chinese data which showed growth in the world's
second-biggest economy was still in low gear.
Oil prices fell as traders awaited government data, expected
to show another weekly build in U.S. crude stockpiles. The
Energy Information Administration will issue official inventory
data on Thursday, a day later than usual due to the Veterans Day
holiday on Wednesday.
Brent fell $1.63 to settle at $45.81 a barrel, while
U.S. crude fell $1.28 to settle at $42.93.
The dollar, which had been on a charge since strong U.S.
jobs data last week boosted the probability of a Federal Reserve
interest rate hike next month, slid against most major
currencies.
"The moves today look technical more than anything, but
there is some dollar weakness," said Ulrich Leuchtmann, head of
FX research at Commerzbank in Frankfurt.
The U.S. bond market was closed for Veterans Day, adding to
the day's muted trading in other U.S. markets.
The dollar index was down 0.3 percent to 98.969 after
touching its highest in seven months on Tuesday.
The euro gained 0.25 percent against the dollar after
comments by European Central Bank President Mario Draghi at the
Bank of England Open Forum, even though he did not address
monetary policy.
Gains in technology shares, including Microsoft,
helped to offset losses in U.S. stocks.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 26.23 points,
or 0.15 percent, to 17,731.98, the S&P 500 lost 2.7
points, or 0.13 percent, to 2,079.02 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 1.01 points, or 0.02 percent, to 5,082.23.
It was the second straight day of what investors described
as largely directionless trading.
MSCI's all-country world index was up 0.2
percent, while European shares closed up 0.7 percent
after well-received earnings reports from companies including
Henkel.
CHINA DATA HITS METALS
China's October industrial production growth cooled to 5.6
percent year-on-year, slightly lower than the 5.8 percent gain
economists polled by Reuters had expected, though it was
cushioned by a just-above-forecast 11 percent jump in retail
sales.
China's growth-hungry economy is the world's biggest
consumer of copper, which hit its lowest since mid-2009
at $4,914 a tonne. It was last up at $4,943. Zinc and lead, two
other industrial metals, hit multi-year lows as well.
At the same time, the Baltic Exchange's main sea freight
index, which tracks rates for ships carrying dry bulk
commodities, continued to slip, falling 3.7 percent.
"China's recovery is slow. It's really affecting all the
base metals," said analyst Helen Lau of broker Argonaut
Securities in Hong Kong.
