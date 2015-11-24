* Dow, S&P 500 trade higher with energy shares
* Oil prices jump
* Low-risk bond yields fall after Turkey downs Russian jet
* U.S. travel warning hits tourism-linked stocks
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, Nov 24 Oil prices jumped and
government debt prices also rose on Tuesday after Turkish jets
shot down a Russian warplane near the Syrian border, adding to
worries about tensions in the Middle East.
The S&P 500 erased early losses to trade higher by afternoon
as energy shares rallied, while the dollar fell against the
traditionally safe-haven Japanese yen, helping to push gold
higher.
Travel and leisure stocks fell after the U.S. State
Department late Monday warned U.S. citizens of the risk to
worldwide travel posed by what it called increased terrorist
threats.
Shares of United Continental, American Airlines
and Delta Air Lines all were lower.
The warplane incident was the first time a NATO member's
armed forces had shot down a Russian or Soviet military aircraft
since the 1950s. Russia said its plane had been downed over
Syria.
"This has really gotten investors' attention," said Jack
Ablin, chief investment officer at BMO Private Bank in Chicago.
"Investors are worried that tensions could escalate."
Oil prices hit two-week highs, with Brent futures up
more than 3 percent at $46.30 a barrel and U.S. crude
also up more than 3 percent at $43.05.
The Dow and S&P 500 were higher as energy shares jumped
following oil's rally. The S&P energy index was up 2.4
percent.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 52.91 points,
or 0.3 percent, to 17,845.59, the S&P 500 gained 4.63
points, or 0.22 percent, to 2,091.22 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 1.96 points, or 0.04 percent, to 5,104.44.
The MSCI index of global stock markets was
flat, paring earlier losses, while a broad gauge of European
stocks ended down 1.3 percent.
Turkish shares dropped as well, while the prospect
of escalating tension between the former Cold War foes gave an
additional push lower to German yields.
In U.S. Treasuries trading, the 30-year yield hovered near 3
percent, while benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were
up 5/32 in price to yield 2.232 percent.
DOLLAR FALLS
The dollar index, which measures the dollar against
six major world currencies, fell 0.2 percent.
Against the Japanese yen, the currency fell to 122.44
yen, off 0.4 percent.
Gold rose, recovering from near six-year lows after news of
the plane's downing. Spot gold peaked at $1,080.51 and
was up 0.7 percent at $1,077.30 an ounce.
