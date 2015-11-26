* Euro heads back towards Wednesday's low $1.0565
* ECB rate talk pushes short-term rates to record low
* Market activity thinned by U.S. Thanksgiving holiday
* Brent crude futures fall, copper prices rebound
By Dhara Ranasinghe and Alastair Sharp
LONDON/TORONTO, Nov 26 The euro slipped towards
seven-month lows, bond yields fell and European shares rallied
on Thursday on growing talk of aggressive stimulus from the
European Central Bank next week.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index settled 0.9
percent higher, adding to Wednesday's 1.4 percent gain, while
the Euro STOXX 50 index added 1.1 percent.
Canada's main stock index rose 0.25 percent, led
by gains for its heavyweight financial sector and some of its
biggest miners. Wall Street was closed for Thanksgiving, a
day after shares closed flat in a pre-holiday lull.
Overnight, Asian stocks closed modestly higher. MSCI's
broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
rose 0.2 percent.
"Expectations surrounding the ECB are running very high and
this is driving European markets higher, weakening the euro and
helping them do better than U.S. stocks," said Marco Vailati,
head of research and investment at Italy's Cassa Lombarda.
"I think and hope the ECB will not disappoint but I realise
that it won't be that easy," he said.
Euro zone central bank officials are considering options
such as staggered charges on banks hoarding cash and buying more
debt ahead of next week's ECB meeting, Reuters reported on
Wednesday.
That fueled talk that the central bank is preparing
aggressive measures to lift inflation and economic growth in the
19-member euro zone.
HOW LOW FOR EURO?
This view kept the euro under pressure, and it dipped to
$1.0605, a day after it tumbled as low as $1.0565, its
lowest since mid-April. Against the yen, the euro fell 0.2
percent to 130.12 yen, a day after hitting a seven-month low of
129.77.
Market activity was thin due to the U.S. holiday, with the
greenback trading in a tight range.
"Ultimately, I think the ECB will be aggressive and that
divergence in policy with the United States must imply a weaker
euro," said Chris Scicluna, head of economic research at Daiwa
Capital Markets in London.
"The question now is how far can we go, and as the Fed
tightens, euro/dollar parity is looking likely by the second
quarter of next year."
Euro zone lending expanded in October at its fastest rate in
nearly four years, while a broader measure of money circulating
grew well ahead of expectations, ECB data showed.
Still, banks continue to park around 160 billion euros in
overnight deposits with the ECB, as negative rates and
extraordinary stimulus have yet to unblock lending channels.
Short-term euro zone interest rates fell to record lows as
markets braced for an aggressive cut due to an ECB debate about
two-tier deposit rates.
German five-year government bond yields fell to
a record low of -0.189 percent, while two-year yields
hovered just above lows at -0.409 percent.
U.S. economic data on Wednesday cemented expectations that
U.S. interest rates will rise soon, helping push the gap between
short-dated bond yields in the U.S. and Germany to their widest
since 2006 and underpinning the dollar.
OIL LOWER, COPPER REBOUNDS
Oil prices fell after six days of gains, as investors grew
less worried that violence in the Middle East would disrupt
supply, and returned their focus to the global supply glut.
Brent crude oil futures fell 1.2 percent to $45.62 a
barrel.
Spot gold was little changed at $1,071.50 an ounce,
close to its lowest in nearly six years on a firmer dollar and
expectations for higher U.S. interest rates.
Copper prices bounced to their highest in nearly two
weeks, then pared gains. A strong dollar has slammed that metal
in recent weeks.
Turkish assets remained under pressure as Russia threatened
economic retaliation over its downed jet, but other emerging
equities edged up, snapping a three-day losing streak.
Emerging stocks were last up 0.16 percent.
(Additional reporting by Alastair Sharp in Toronto and Danilo
Masoni; Editing by Dominic Evans)