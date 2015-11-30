* Dollar at highest since March vs currency basket, euro
down
* China's yuan strengthened after IMF decision
* U.S. stocks down ahead of data; Asia dips, Europe up
* ECB stimulus expectations lift European stocks
* Oil rises ahead of ECB meeting, OPEC on Friday
By Sinead Carew
NEW YORK, Nov 30 The dollar hit an
eight-and-a-half-month high against major currencies Monday as
the prospect of further European Central Bank stimulus dragged
the euro down to its weakest since mid-April, while oil prices
retreated.
Global stock markets were mixed, with Wall Street falling
ahead of a crucial payroll report Friday, while European shares
rose. Still, the three major U.S. indexes were set to end the
month higher for a second straight month.
The jobs report is arguably the most important U.S. economic
indicator due out before the Federal Reserve decides on Dec. 16
whether or not to raise interest rates for the first time in
nearly a decade.
"The market has largely priced in a December hike and it
would have to take a pretty significant miss with the jobs
report to give the Fed some pause before its next meeting," said
Randy Frederick, managing director of trading and derivatives
for Charles Schwab in Austin.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 49.9 points, or
0.28 percent, to 17,748.59, the S&P 500 lost 6.37 points,
or 0.3 percent, to 2,083.74 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 16.24 points, or 0.32 percent, to 5,111.28.
The week is expected to highlight the divergent economic
policies in the United States and the euro zone, which may set
the tone for markets early next year.
European shares were lifted by the prospect of the ECB
unveiling an extension of its bond-buying program at a Thursday
meeting. The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index rose
0.4 percent for a 2.3-percent monthly gain.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback
against a basket of major currencies, was up 0.16 percent
despite disappointing data on U.S. business sentiment and
pending home sales. It hit its highest point since
mid-March and was set for its biggest monthly rise since
January.
"The market's really kind of looking through the numbers
that are coming out right now and more looking towards the end
of the week and central bank discussions," said Douglas
Borthwick, managing director at Chapdelaine Foreign Exchange in
New York.
The euro fell 0.2 percent against the dollar to its
lowest point since April.
The MSCI index of world stocks was off 0.4
percent and on track for a 0.9 percent decline for November.
Brent futures were lower and U.S. crude gave back earlier
gains on Monday as a pre-OPEC-meeting rally and run-up in U.S.
refined oil products faltered.
U.S. crude futures settled down 6 cents, at $41.65.
Brent crude, the global benchmark ended down 25 cents,
at $44.61 per barrel.
Gold, on track for its worst month since June 2013,
traded up 0.7 percent at $1,065.86 an ounce.
U.S. Treasuries prices rose modestly Monday on hesitation
ahead of speeches from top Federal Reserve speakers throughout
the week. Benchmark 10-year Treasuries rose 2/32 in
price to yield 2.221 percent, down from 2.222 on late Friday.
The 30-year bond was up 6/32 in price to yield 2.99
percent.
