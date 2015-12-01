* Euro bounces off 7-1/2-month low

* Crude prices pressured by oversupply concerns

* U.S. 10-yr yield hits 4-week low

* Wall Street starts with gains (Updates prices, changes comment, dateline from previous LONDON)

By Rodrigo Campos

NEW YORK, Dec 1 The euro recovered from a multi-month low against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday as investors pared bets that the European Central Bank will soon ease policy further, while crude remained under pressure from oversupply concerns.

Wall Street opened in rally mode and the S&P 500 touched its highest in four weeks before giving back gains after a batch of mixed economic data.

The U.S. manufacturing sector contracted in November to its worst levels since June 2009, while construction spending rose more than expected in October to the highest level since December 2007.

The data comes ahead of the expected first hike in U.S. rates since 2006, which most analysts see coming at the Federal Reserve's Dec. 15-16 meeting.

"Today's gain (in stocks) is just noise before the market gets some clarity from the Fed and Yellen's speech," said Bob Andres, chief investment officer at Andres Capital Management in Berwyn, Pennsylvania.

Andres said he believes the data does not support a rate hike and if the Fed does tighten, subsequent hikes will be very gradual.

"The Fed has talked itself into a deeper conundrum and need to raise because, if they don't, it shows a lack of faith in the U.S. economy."

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 126.68 points, or 0.71 percent, to 17,846.6, the S&P 500 gained 13.21 points, or 0.63 percent, to 2,093.62 and the Nasdaq Composite added 27.27 points, or 0.53 percent, to 5,135.94.

Manufacturing activity deteriorated across much of Asia in November and while European factory reports improved, the region struggled to gather momentum.

The FTSEurofirst 300 was down 0.3 percent on the day, but a near 2-percent gain in Hong Kong's Hang Seng index and gains on Wall Street kept MSCI's measure of stocks in major markets up 0.7 percent.

EVEN ON DOLLAR WEAKNESS, OIL FALLS

Crude oil prices fell on investor concern about the potential for global oversupply to increase further after OPEC's policy meeting later this week.

Brent crude futures were down 0.7 percent at $44.30 a barrel while U.S. WTI crude futures were off 0.5 percent at $41.46 a barrel.

The euro bounced back from a 7-1/2-month low as doubts crept in over whether the ECB will add further to economic stimulus at a meeting on Thursday, and after European economic data beat forecasts.

The single currency fell more than 8 percent against the dollar from a peak in mid-October as expectations grew that the ECB will add further stimulus to the euro zone at this week's meeting. In contrast, the U.S. Federal Reserve is expected to raise interest rates later in the month.

Those bets reversed slightly on Tuesday and the greenback extended losses after the weak U.S. manufacturing data. However, the recent trend of dollar strength was seen intact.

"It's not a serious change in the underlying disposition of the euro, the dollar, the ECB and the Fed," said Joe Trevisani, chief market strategist at WorldWide Markets in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey.

"This slightly - and I mean very slightly - increases the odds that the Fed will not begin to raise rates (at its meeting on Dec. 15-16). But it doesn't have any more effect than intraday position-taking."

The euro was last up 0.5 percent on the day at $1.0612 while the dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major peers was 0.2 percent lower on Tuesday at 100.02.

By contrast, the Reserve Bank of Australia held rates steady at 2 percent at its policy meeting. The Australian dollar rose about 0.7 percent after the decision, to $0.7277 .

The benchmark U.S. Treasury yield touched a four week low of 2.159 percent. Prices were last up 15/32 to yield 2.1658 percent compared to 2.218 percent late Monday.

Spot gold, down for the past six weeks, was up about 0.6 percent at $1,068.90 an ounce, as the dollar weakened.

(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos, additional reporting by Tanya Agrawal and Dion Rabouin; Editing by Nick Zieminski)