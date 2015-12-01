* Euro bounces off 7-1/2-month low
* Crude prices pressured by oversupply concerns
* U.S. 10-yr yield hits 4-week low
* Wall Street gains with consumer shares, upbeat auto sales
By Sinead Carew
NEW YORK, Dec 1 The euro recovered from a
multi-month low against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday as investors
pared bets that the European Central Bank will soon ease policy
further, while crude oil remained under pressure from oversupply
concerns.
After falling 0.5 percent on Monday, the S&P 500 benchmark
index of stocks touched its highest in almost four weeks before
giving back gains after a batch of mixed U.S. economic data.
The U.S. manufacturing sector contracted in November to its
worst level since June 2009, while construction spending rose in
October to the highest level since December 2007.
The data comes ahead of Friday's crucial jobs report and the
expected first U.S. interest rate hike since 2006, which most
analysts expect to happen this month after the Federal Reserve's
Dec. 15-16 meeting.
Investors are having a hard time reading how the U.S.
holiday shopping season is doing and the outlook for oil prices,
said Katrina Lamb, head of investment strategy and research at
MV Financial in Bethesda, Maryland.
"What you're seeing in the market is a lack of direction,"
said "It's the lack of a good story either way to tell me to
start loading up on things, or to tell me that I should be
running for the hills."
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 117.59 points,
or 0.66 percent, to 17,837.51, the S&P 500 gained 15.39
points, or 0.74 percent, to 2,095.8 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 35.78 points, or 0.7 percent, to 5,144.44.
Manufacturing activity deteriorated across much of Asia in
November and while European factory reports improved, the region
struggled to gather momentum.
The FTSEurofirst 300 fell 0.4 percent, but Wall
Street's advance and a near 2-percent gain in Hong Kong's Hang
Seng index kept MSCI's measure of stocks in major markets
up 0.9 percent.
Crude oil prices were mixed on oversupply concerns ahead of
OPEC's policy meeting later this week.
Brent crude futures were down 0.74 percent at $44.29
a barrel. After falling earlier in the day, WTI crude futures
settled up 0.5 percent at $41.85 a barrel.
The euro was last up 0.64 percent at $1.0632 while the
dollar index, which measures the greenback against six
major peers was 0.4 percent lower at 99.806.
The euro's rise stemmed from doubts whether the ECB would
add further to economic stimulus at a meeting on Thursday, and
after the European data. The single currency had fallen about 8
percent against the dollar since mid-October.
"It's not a serious change in the underlying disposition of
the euro, the dollar, the ECB and the Fed," said Joe Trevisani,
chief market strategist at WorldWide Markets in Woodcliff Lake,
New Jersey.
U.S. Treasury debt prices rose with yields touching near
one-month lows.
U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were up
16/32 in price to yield 2.161 percent, down sharply from a yield
of 2.218 percent on late Monday.
Spot gold, down for the past six weeks, was up about
0.4 percent at $1,068.71 an ounce, as the dollar weakened.
