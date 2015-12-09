(Recasts throughout, updates to early afternoon U.S. trading,
changes prices, adds quotes)
* Oil gives up earlier gains, distillate build cited
* Reported Dow Chemical, DuPont merger plan boosts chemical
names
* U.S. dollar falls, commodity currencies rebound
* Euro resumes rally
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, Dec 9 Oil prices slipped on Wednesday,
giving up gains after an early rebound on a drop in U.S. crude
oil inventories, while the dollar fell, resuming last week's
decline, as investors short the euro were once again forced to
cover those positions.
Wall Street was lower, led by weaker technology shares,
dropping the S&P to a three-week low. The prospect of a merger
between chemical giants Dow Chemical and DuPont boosted those
shares. Dow Chemical was last up 11
percent while DuPont was last up 12 percent.
The dollar was sharply lower in afternoon trading, as the
severe selling that characterized last week's plunge against the
euro after disappointment over European Central Bank policy
moves appeared to have resumed. The euro rose to $1.0966
after hitting a high of $1.1030, a level not seen since early
November; it was seen as something of a surprise ahead of the
Dec. 15-16 Federal Reserve meeting on U.S. monetary policy.
"This is just an old-fashioned clean-out in a thin market
that's jittery ahead of next week," said Greg Anderson, global
head of FX strategy at BMO Capital Markets in New York.
"I think the dollar is going to bounce back, though,
particularly if you have continued risk aversion in other
markets, in equities and commodities."
U.S. crude was initially supported by data showing a
surprise 1.9-million-barrel fall in U.S. inventories to 488
million barrels last week. But traders seemed more concerned
about a build in distillates, including diesel, causing earlier
gains to reverse.
Brent crude was last down 17 cents at $40.06 a
barrel. U.S. crude was last down 27 cents at $37.23.
MSCI's all-country world equity index, which
tracks shares in 45 nations, was last down 0.34 percent.
The Dow Jones industrial average was off 105.36
points, or 0.6 percent, at 17,462.64, the S&P 500 was
down 20.63 points, or 1 percent, at 2,042.96 and the Nasdaq
Composite had dropped 86.50 points, or 1.7 percent, at
5,011.75.
Europe's broad FTSEurofirst 300 index ended down
0.5 percent.
The U.S. dollar slumped as commodity-linked currencies
reversed steep losses with the recovery in oil prices, while the
euro and yen both hit one-month highs versus the dollar.
Coming into this week, speculators had amassed their largest
short position in the euro since May, and the change in the
market's tenor since the ECB failed to deliver the jolt that
investors expected has kept the dollar soft and the euro
stronger.
Analysts still expect the dollar to rise in the coming
weeks. The dollar index, which tracks the greenback
versus a basket of six currencies, was last down 1.1 percent.
U.S. Treasury debt yields fell. Benchmark 10-year Treasury
notes were last up 2/32 in price to yield 2.21
percent, from a yield of 2.24 percent late Tuesday.
Gold initially rose 0.2 percent, supported by dollar
softness, but investors remained cautious ahead of the
anticipated Fed rate rise next week.
(Additional reporting by Tanya Agrawal, Gertrude
Chavez-Dreyfuss and Dion Rabouin in New York and Clara Denina in
London; Editing by James Dalgleish)