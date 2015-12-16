* Fed seen hiking rates for first time since 2006
* U.S., European shares higher ahead of Fed announcement
* Dollar flat as traders stick on the sidelines
* Oil resumes slide after bounce in prior session
(Adds close of European markets)
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Dec 16 Global equity markets advanced
modestly and the dollar held steady on Wednesday as investors
braced for what was widely expected to be the first rise in U.S.
interest rates in nearly a decade.
The U.S. Federal Reserve will make its announcement at 2
p.m. (1900 GMT) followed by a news conference by Fed Chair Janet
Yellen to elaborate on the central bank's latest policy
statement.
The rate rise is largely priced in, as traders see more than
an 80 percent chance the central bank will lift its targeted
rate range to 0.25 percent to 0.50 percent from the current zero
to 0.25 percent range, according to CME Group's FedWatch
program.
The move, while modest, will signal a broader comfort by the
central bank in the health of the U.S. economy. Many market
participants are expecting the Fed to indicate a gradual
approach with the pace of future hikes.
"Far and away, the most important takeaway from the Fed
meeting is their expectations of the velocity of the rate rise,"
said Philip Blancato, chief executive at Ladenberg Thalmann
Asset Management in New York.
"I know that they don't have a crystal ball, but I want to
get a better expectation for how quickly they expect to raise
rates."
Markets have been volatile in recent weeks due to declines
in oil prices, which have hurt balance sheets of highly indebted
energy companies and raised alarms on high-yield debt markets.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 4.74 points, or
0.03 percent, to 17,529.65, the S&P 500 gained 4.6
points, or 0.23 percent, to 2,048.01 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 8.33 points, or 0.17 percent, to 5,003.69.
MSCI's all-country world index rose 0.7
percent, while the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index
closed up 0.3 percent after a 2.9 percent rally in the prior
session.
Brent crude resumed its slide and was down 3.2
percent at $37.24 after snapping a seven-day losing streak on
Tuesday after U.S. government data showed a huge build in crude
inventories. U.S. crude dropped 4.3 percent at $35.74.
In the currency market, there was mainly fine-tuning ahead
of the Fed decision.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback
against a basket of other major currencies, fell 0.03 percent at
98.185 but held near a near one-week high on hesitation ahead of
the Fed decision. The euro edged up 0.05 percent at
$1.0932.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes lost 10/32 in
price to yield 2.3013 percent. The yield on two-year Treasuries
touched 1 percent, the highest since May 2010.
Gold rose 1.6 percent to 1,077.40 an ounce, buoyed by
expectation of a slow pace of tightening by the Fed.
(Additional reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Nick
Zieminski and Meredith Mazzilli)