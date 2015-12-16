* Fed hikes rates for first time since 2006
* U.S. shares higher in choppy trade
* Dollar holds near unchanged mark
(Adds close of European markets)
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Dec 16 Global equity markets rallied
in volatile trade while the dollar and U.S. Treasury yields rose
on Wednesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve announced it would
raise interest rates for the first time in nearly a decade.
The U.S. central bank's policy-setting committee raised the
range of its benchmark interest rate by a quarter of a
percentage point to between 0.25 percent and 0.50 percent,
ending a lengthy debate about whether the economy was strong
enough to withstand higher borrowing costs.
"They are telling you what they are going to do in the next
year, which is to investors delight," said Michael Marrale, head
of research, sales and trading at ITG in New York.
"Stocks are really the only place to go ... It adds
certainty to the picture and that's what investors crave more
than anything."
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 76.83 points,
or 0.44 percent, to 17,601.74, the S&P 500 gained 11.2
points, or 0.55 percent, to 2,054.61 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 24.51 points, or 0.49 percent, to 5,019.87.
MSCI's all-country world index rose 0.8
percent, while the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index
closed up 0.3 percent after a 2.9-percent rally in the prior
session.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback
against a basket of other major currencies, shed 0.06 percent at
98.157. The euro edged up 0.05 percent at $1.0933.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes fell 3/32 in
price to yield 2.2747 percent. The yields on two-year Treasuries
climbed to 1.021 percent, the highest since April
2010 and were last at 0.9802 percent.
(Additional reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Nick
Zieminski and Meredith Mazzilli)