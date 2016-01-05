* Oil prices drop as weak China data, stronger dollar drag
* European stocks close higher
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, Jan 5 Global equity markets were flat
on Tuesday after their worst January kick-off in years as
concerns about the global economy weighed on sentiment and
pushed traders to seek the relative safety of the low-risk yen.
Crude prices fell on concerns about the pace of growth in
China, the world's second-largest oil consumer. News that
Chinese rail freight volumes logged their biggest-ever annual
decline in 2015 added to economic growth worries.
A rally in mining and telecom stocks helped European shares
to edge slightly higher in volatile trade, while major averages
on Wall Street were slightly higher.
MSCI's all-country world stock index rose
0.06 percent and its emerging markets index rose 0.02
percent.
On Wall Street, the Dow Jones industrial average
gained 6.30 points to 17155.24. The S&P 500 rose 0.22
percent to 2017.17 and the Nasdaq Composite lost 0.1
percent, to 4,897,44.
"The main reason for the uncertainty is China, given that
company numbers and the macroeconomic picture in Europe and the
U.S. have not changed," said Alessandro Allegri, chief executive
of Italian asset manager Ambrosetti Asset Management.
In Europe, the pan-regional FTSEurofirst 300 index
rose 0.66 percent to 1,410.37. The heavyweight German index DAX
gained 0.3 percent.
The yen climbed to its strongest level since April against
the euro and hovered at its highest since October versus the
dollar. The Japanese currency is traditionally sought at times
of risk aversion.
The yen jumped more than 1 percent against the euro
, rising to 127.82.
Against the dollar, the yen was up 0.4 percent on the day at
118.96. yen, according to EBS data.
The euro fell 0.8 percent to $1.0743.
The oil market largely shrugged off rising political
tensions in the Middle East. On Tuesday, Kuwait recalled its
ambassador to Iran after attacks on Saudi missions by Iranian
protesters, state news agency KUNA reported.
Global benchmark Brent crude prices were down 84
cents at $36.39 a barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI)
crude slipped 87 cents to $35.89.
Long-dated U.S. Treasury yields were little changed.
U.S. 30-year Treasuries were last down 10/32 in price to
yield 3.008 percent. Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury notes
were last up 1/32 in price to yield 2.246 percent.
Gold rose after a wave of risk aversion due to growth
worries in China and rising tensions in the Middle East
triggered demand for the metal. U.S. futures for February
delivery rose 0.35 percent to $1,078.4.
(Reporting by Herbert Lash; Editing by Nick Zieminski)