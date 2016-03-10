* Euro springs to 3-week high
* Stocks fall as ECB calls end to rate cuts
* U.S. crude oil settles lower
(Updates with U.S. oil settlement price, adds gold prices up)
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, March 10 The euro jumped and global
stock markets fell on Thursday as new stimulus measures by the
European Central Bank were offset by a signal from its chief
Mario Draghi that it would cut interest rates again only in the
most extreme of circumstances.
Investors had initially cheered the ECB's announcement that
it will cut rates to fresh record lows, start buying corporate
debt for the first time and effectively begin paying banks to
borrow from it to lend to companies and households.
That optimism dissipated as Draghi suggested that years of
interest rate cuts may finally be at an end.
"Rates will stay low, very low, for a long period of time
and well past the horizon of our purchases," Draghi said,
referring to the bank's asset purchase program, due to end in
March 2017.
But "from today's perspective and taking into account the
support of our measures to growth and inflation, we don't
anticipate that it will be necessary to reduce rates further."
The euro recovered from six-week lows against the dollar of
$1.0823 to trade at a three-week high as money market
rates in the euro zone rose to price out further deposit rate
cuts. The euro was last at $1.1205, up 1.9 percent.
END TO RATE CUTS?
"Pretty much the key thing was that Draghi drew a line under
further rate cuts," said Ned Rumpeltin, head of European
Currency Strategy at TD Securities, noting it was the biggest
move in the euro since the ECB's December meeting.
"That was a very clear broadcast and will be the final
takeaway for people today."
The pan-regional FTSEurofirst 300 index closed 1.8
percent lower, while U.S. stocks were lower in afternoon U.S.
trading, with a slide in oil prices weighing on energy shares.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 100.46
points, or 0.59 percent, to 16,899.9, the S&P 500 had
lost 10.03 points, or 0.5 percent, to 1,979.23 and the Nasdaq
Composite had dropped 38.60 points, or 0.83 percent, to
4,635.78.
MSCI's all-country world stock index dipped
0.2 percent.
"In the medium and longer term, most larger investors are
looking through (the ECB move) and saying 'Will it be difficult
removing ourselves from that all-in central bank policy-type
environment?'" said Chris Hyzy, chief investment officer at Bank
of America Global Wealth & Investment Management in New York.
Bond markets were buffeted by Draghi's mixed signals.
In the United States, the benchmark 10-year Treasury note
was last down 10/32 in price to yield 1.9288
percent, against 1.892 percent on Wednesday.
OIL FALLS
Oil prices fell, with U.S. crude retreating from three-month
highs as refinery maintenance threatened to raise record
inventories of crude.
Brent was down $1.02, or 2.5 percent, at $40.05 a
barrel, while U.S. crude slid 45 cents, or 1.2 percent,
to settle $37.84.
Gold rose as the euro bounced back. U.S. gold futures
for April delivery were up 1.3 percent.
(Additional reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak in New York and Marc
Jones in London; Editing by Bernadette Baum)