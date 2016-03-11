* S&P 500 up more than 1.5 pct in afternoon trading
* Optimism about U.S. economic outlook helps
* Brent crude oil rises for a third week
NEW YORK, March 11 Oil prices rose on Friday,
boosting world stock markets, after an energy organization said
the oil market may have found a floor.
Brent crude oil registered a third straight week of gains
after the report by the International Energy Agency, which also
said production declines were picking up in the United States
and other non-OPEC producers, and an increase in supply from
Iran was less dramatic than expected.
Partly offsetting the bullish comments, Goldman Sachs
lowered its crude oil price forecasts for this year and next
year.
"So now it appears the two sides of the debate are set,"
said David Thompson at Washington-based commodities broker
Powerhouse.
Brent rose 34 cents, or 0.9 percent, to settle at
$40.39 a barrel, while U.S. crude gained 66 cents, or 1.7
percent, to settle at $38.50. Both U.S. and Brent crude prices
are up more than 40 percent from this year's lows.
U.S. stocks were sharply higher in afternoon trading and the
three major indexes were on track for a fourth straight week of
gains, helped by a jump in energy shares.
Optimism about the U.S. economic outlook added to the
bullish tone, a day after the European Central Bank signaled it
was unlikely to cut its negative interest rates further in the
wake of a huge new stimulus plan.
MSCI's all-country world stock index gained
1.7 percent.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 199.62
points, or 1.17 percent, to 17,194.75, the S&P 500 had
gained 28.97 points, or 1.46 percent, to 2,018.54 and the Nasdaq
Composite had added 74.87 points, or 1.61 percent, to
4,737.03.
In Europe, shares rebounded after falling sharply Thursday
on the ECB news. The pan-regional FTSEurofirst 300 index
ended 2.7 percent higher.
The euro dipped 0.2 percent against the dollar, a day
after rallying on the ECB announcements.
ECB President Mario Draghi's suggestion that there would be
no further interest rate cuts overshadowed the ECB's bold easing
package. On Friday, ECB Governing Council member
Erkki Liikanen said the central bank had not run out of tools to
boost the economy and would continue to support it until it
reaches its inflation target of almost 2 percent.
U.S. Treasury yields rose in choppy trading as investors bet
the U.S. economy was healthy enough for the Federal Reserve to
raise interest rates this year.
The benchmark 10-year note yield rose to 1.970
percent, its highest in six weeks. It was last down 14/32 in
price to yield 1.980 percent, up from 1.929 on Thursday.
