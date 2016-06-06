* Dollar steady near post-job report lows, lifting oil
* Wall Street up as energy, financials gain
* Yellen sees rates hikes, mostly good economic picture
By Saqib Iqbal Ahmed
NEW YORK, June 6 World stocks gained on Monday
while the U.S. dollar edged lower against a basket of currencies
after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said U.S. interest rate
hikes are likely on the way, but dropped a reference to the
timing of the hike.
U.S. Treasury yields pared gains and oil prices pulled back
from a seven-month high after Yellen's remarks.
In the last public comment from any U.S. central banker
before the policy meeting next week, the Fed chief said last
month's jobs report was "disappointing" and bears watching,
though she warned against attaching too much significance to it
on its own.
"If incoming data are consistent with labor market
conditions strengthening and inflation making progress toward
our 2-percent objective, as I expect, further gradual increases
in the federal funds rate are likely to be appropriate," Yellen
said at the World Affairs Council of Philadelphia.
She was careful, however, not to give a time-frame for
raising interest rates, in contrast to a speech on May 27, when
she said "probably in coming months such a move would be
appropriate."
"Going into the talk, there was a feeling this would be
extremely dovish. It's dovish but not extremely dovish," said
Bucky Hellwig, senior vice president at BB&T Wealth Management,
in Birmingham, Alabama.
"I think she's still committed to rate hikes, but she is
emphasizing there's not a timetable. She didn't say 'in the next
few months,' which is dovish," Hellwig said.
The greenback, which suffered its biggest one-day drop
against a basket of major currencies in four months on
Friday after a poor payrolls report, was last down 0.07 percent
at 93.964.
World equity markets were higher, and the MSCI's all-country
world equity index was up 0.53 percent, on pace
for its third session of gains.
On Wall Street, the Dow Jones industrial average was
up 123.1 points, or 0.69 percent, at 17,930.16, the S&P 500
was up 11.3 points, or 0.54 percent, at 2,110.43 and the
Nasdaq Composite added 31.06 points, or 0.63 percent, at
4,973.57.
Europe's broad FTSEurofirst 300 index closed up
0.35 percent at 1,344.19, bolstered by gains in major mining and
oil company shares, including Anglo American, Rio Tinto
and BHP Billiton.
In the U.S. Treasury market, yields gave back some earlier
gains following Yellen's comments. Benchmark 10-year notes
were down 5/32 in price to yield 1.7211 percent, up
from a two-month low of 1.697 percent on Friday.
Global oil benchmark Brent initially hit seven-month highs
on worries about plummeting Nigerian production but cut gains
after Yellen's remarks that U.S. interest rates could rise this
year.
Brent crude was last up 1.23 percent, at $50.25 a
barrel. U.S. crude was last up 1.44 percent at $49.32 per
barrel.
Spot gold prices held steady near a 2-week high and
was last down 0.04 percent to $1,243.11 an ounce.
