* MSCI world equity index at over-6-week peak
* S&P just shy of record on oil rally
* Oil hits 2016 high on falling supply, weaker dollar
* U.S. dollar near 4-week lows, Aussie dollar up 1 pct
(Updates with U.S. afternoon trading)
By Saqib Iqbal Ahmed
NEW YORK, June 7 Stocks gained on markets
worldwide on Tuesday, helped by buoyant oil prices touching a
2016 high, a day after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen pushed
back expectations for a rate increase without raising concerns
over the strength of the world's largest economy.
Crude oil futures traded above the psychological $50 mark,
hitting eight-month highs, finding support from a weaker U.S.
dollar that wallowed near a four-week low.
The MSCI world equity index, which tracks
shares in 45 nations, rose to the highest in more than six
weeks.
"It's all related. Oil is moving higher on the diminished
threat of higher rates," said Jack Ablin, chief investment
officer at BMO Private Bank in Chicago.
Higher rates boosts the U.S. dollar, which in turn hurts
dollar-denominated commodity prices.
Helping oil prices rally were worries over potential supply
shortages from attacks on Nigeria's oil industry and
expectations of a likely drop in U.S. crude stockpiles, its
third decline in as many weeks.
The price of oil has nearly doubled since January, boosted
largely by a spate of unplanned outages that have eroded
production in Canada, Venezuela, Libya and Nigeria, along with a
steady decline in higher-cost U.S. shale output.
Strength in energy shares pushed the S&P 500 index to
within 16 points of its record high and the Dow Jones industrial
average above 18,000 for the first time since April.
Chevron rose 2.3 percent and Exxon gained as
much as 1.6 percent to a 52-week high of $90.77.
The Dow was up 71.91 points, or 0.4 percent, at
17,992.24, the S&P 500 rose 8.22 points, or 0.39 percent,
at 2,117.63 and the Nasdaq Composite was added 4.25
points, or 0.09 percent, at 4,972.97.
Europe's broad FTSEurofirst 300 index closed up
1.19 percent at 1,360.25, taking cues from Yellen's remarks
Monday and helped by improving sentiment due to the firmer oil
prices.
The MSCI world equity index was up 0.75
percent, on pace for its fourth session of gains.
In the currency market, the Australian dollar strengthened
after the Reserve Bank of Australia kept interest rates on hold
and hinted it was in no hurry to ease monetary policy further on
signs of reasonably strong economic growth.
The Aussie was the biggest gainer among major currencies,
hitting $0.7458, its highest since May 6.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback
against a basket of six major rivals, was last down 0.09 percent
to 93.814 as investors speculate on the timing on a U.S. rate
increase following Yellen's comments Monday.
In the bond market, the U.S. Treasury Department sold $24
billion of three-year notes at a yield of 0.930 percent, the
highest yield at an auction of this maturity since March,
according to Treasury data.
Benchmark 10-year notes were last up 5/32 in
price to yield 1.7074 percent, down from 1.723 percent late on
Monday. The yields have risen from two-month lows of 1.697
percent hit on Friday.
Brent crude settled up 89 cents, or 1.76 percent at
$51.44 a barrel, while U.S. crude settled up 67 cents, or
1.35 percent, at $50.36.
Gold was little changed as investors paused after the
metal's recent rally. Spot gold prices were up 0.06
percent to $1,245.51 an ounce, near a 2-week high.
(Additional reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak in New York and
Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernadette Baum
and Nick Zieminski)