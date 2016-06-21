* Sterling retreats from 5 1/2-month high vs dollar, up vs yen

* European stocks extend Monday's gains, Wall St edges up

* Brexit vote, Yellen testimony keep investors cautious

* Brent crude oil dips back below $50 a barrel (Updates market activity, adds analyst quote)

By Edward Krudy

NEW YORK, June 21 Stock markets edged higher on Thursday while sterling reversed gains after hitting a more than 5-1/2-month high earlier in the day as polls and surveys showed the United Kingdom's vote on leaving the EU is on a knife-edge.

Mixed trading across asset classes pointed to uneasiness in markets, investors said, and came after Monday's dramatic surge in "risk assets," driven by polls showing the chance of the United Kingdom leaving the EU appearing to lessen.

Oil prices fell nearly 65 cents, briefly dropping back below $50 per barrel and ending a two-day rally as the latest opinion polls indicated Thursday's referendum could go either way. But gold and the yen, safe-haven assets that often rally when investors are uncertain, continued to head lower.

Fed Chair Janet Yellen said global risks and a U.S. hiring slowdown warrant a cautious approach to raising interest rates. Her comments before the Senate Banking Committee seemed to signal no pressing need for the Fed to raise rates.

"Brexit has really dominated everything for the past several weeks," said Richard Gilhooly, head of rates strategy, at CIBC World Markets in New York. "The shift in the Fed's stance and forecasts have nothing to do with Brexit. There is something problematic with productivity and long-term growth as some economists have suggested."

The dollar strengthened against a basket of major currencies , mainly due to a 0.8 percent surge against the yen, which has retreated this week on indications the campaign for Britain to stay in the EU has regained momentum.

The MSCI's all-country world stock index edged up 0.2 percent after surging 1.7 percent on Monday. Wall Street stocks as measured by the S&P 500 rose 0.1 percent, paring some gains after Yellen's cautious outlook.

But in Europe, shares continued to drive higher. The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index added 0.7 percent after gaining 3.7 percent on Monday. Britain's blue-chip FTSE 100 index edged up 0.4 percent.

Two opinion polls published on Monday put the "Remain" camp, those campaigning for the United Kingdom to stay in the EU, ahead before Thursday's vote, but another gave "Leave" a slight lead.

Brent crude oil hovered around $50 a barrel, which it passed on Monday for the first time in a week in a rally driven by polls that appeared to show the "Leave" campaign's momentum weakening. It last traded at $50.06 but hit a low of $49.46 during the session.

Concern that Britain, the world's fifth-largest economy, will leave the EU has weighed on financial markets for weeks and has been cited by central bankers, including Yellen, as a major obstacle for the global economy.

EUROZONE UNCERTAINTY HIGH

Euro zone growth is gaining momentum but uncertainty is high and the inflation outlook is subdued so the European Central Bank stands ready to act if necessary, ECB President Mario Draghi said in comments on Tuesday.

Sterling, the main vehicle used by international investors to express a view on the referendum, rose as high as $1.4788 , its strongest since early January, but gave up most of those gains to trade down 0.2 percent at $1.4666.

The pound gained 0.6 percent to 153.57 yen. The Japanese currency, which is often sought by investors in times of market uncertainty, also fell 0.8 percent to 104.70 per dollar.

Yields on low risk U.S. Treasury yields fell slightly. Benchmark 10-year notes were last yielding 1.69 percent. The bonds closed on Monday with yields of 1.67 percent.

Gold, another "safe haven" where investors park their money at times of heightened risk, fell 1.5 percent to $1,269.96 an ounce, with traders citing the reduction in the risk that the United Kingdom will leaver the EU.

(Additional reporting by Lisa Twaronite in Tokyo, Jamie McGeever, Aniban Nag, Jemima Kelly, Dhara Ranasinghe, and Nigel Stephenson in London; Editing by Nick Zieminski)