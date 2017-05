EXCLUSIVE-U.S. PLANS TO IMPOSE NEW SANCTIONS SOON ON VENEZUELAN INDIVIDUALS FOR ALLEGED HUMAN RIGHTS VIOLATIONS AMID CONCERN OVER GOVT'S CRACKDOWN -CONGRESSIONAL AIDES

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. PLANS TO IMPOSE NEW SANCTIONS SOON ON VENEZUELAN INDIVIDUALS FOR ALLEGED HUMAN RIGHTS VIOLATIONS AMID CONCERN OVER GOVT'S CRACKDOWN -CONGRESSIONAL AIDES