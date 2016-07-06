(Updates to U.S. afternoon trading, adds quote, Fed minutes)
* Stock markets outside the United States fall back
* Pound plunges below $1.30 to weakest since 1985
* U.S. long-dated Treasury yields hit fresh record lows
* Chinese markets rise as yuan hits 5-1/2-year low
By Dion Rabouin
NEW YORK, July 6 U.S. stocks reversed early
losses on Wednesday but fears of instability in the European
Union and prolonged global stagnation sent bourses in most parts
of the world lower as Britain's pound sank below $1.30 for the
first time in more than three decades.
Wall Street turned upward to show modest gains after the
release of positive U.S. economic data and a turn higher in oil
prices.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 72.84 points,
or 0.41 percent, to 17,913.46, the S&P 500 gained 9.82
points, or 0.47 percent, to 2,098.37 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 34.31 points, or 0.71 percent, to 4,857.21.
The rise in U.S. stocks countered losses in Europe,
emerging markets and most of Asia,
which all fell more than 1 percent, as international investors
favored safe-haven plays over riskier assets such as stocks.
MSCI's all-world stock index fell 0.4
percent.
The release of minutes from the Federal Open Market
Committee's June meeting had little impact as they largely
showed officials at the U.S. central bank were concerned about
the potential impact of the upcoming "Brexit" vote, which
subsequently erased $3 trillion from global equities over two
days.
U.S. Treasury yields also rose after Institute for Supply
Management data showed growth in the U.S. service sector rose in
June at the fastest pace in seven months.
Longer-dated Treasury yields earlier hit record lows, with
10-year U.S. Treasury yields and 30-year yields
falling to all-time lows of 1.321 percent and 2.098
percent respectively.
"Service sector numbers ... looked pretty healthy," said
Kathy Jones, chief fixed income strategist at Charles Schwab in
New York. "It doesn't turn around the whole situation, but as
European markets closed there was less focus on that and the
focus is back on the U.S., and you say, 'Well, our numbers are
pretty good. We're still OK.'"
Other safe havens largely held their gains with gold
rising to a more than two-year high and the yen soaring to a
3-1/2-year high against the British pound, and to
two-week peaks versus the dollar and euro.
Henderson Global, Columbia Threadneedle and UK Canada Life
on Wednesday became the latest British commercial property funds
to suspend trading, joining three others worth about 10 billion
pounds, in the first sign of markets seizing up since Britain's
vote to exit the EU.
Money markets are pricing in a good chance of a cut in one
or more of the Bank of England's official interest rates to zero
within the next three months. Sterling fell as low as
$1.2798 in Asian trading before recovering to $1.2916.
China, which has been steadily weakening the yuan
while eyes are fixed on Europe, allowed its currency to fall to
another 5-1/2-year low against the dollar overnight.
The easing has helped China's bourses remain in positive
territory with the Shanghai Composite Index adding 0.4
percent for a fourth straight day of gains and the blue-chip
CSI300 index rising 0.3 percent, its eighth straight
rise.
Oil prices rose after a two-day decline lured buyers back.
Brent crude futures were up 1.4 percent to $48.63 a
barrel. U.S. crude futures rose 1.5 percent to $47.28.
