* S&P 500, Dow set intraday record highs before giving back
gains
* European stocks end lower after four straight up days
* Safe-haven Treasuries, yen, and gold advance
* Oil falls more than 4 pct on bearish inventory data
(Adds oil settlement prices)
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, July 13 The U.S. S&P 500 and Dow gave
back some gains after hitting record intraday highs on Wednesday
and European shares slipped after a plunge in oil prices pushed
energy stocks lower on both sides of the Atlantic.
Oil prices plummeted more than 4 percent, leading the Dow to
trim gains and the S&P 500 to trade mostly flat, while European
shares dipped after four straight days of gains. Investors also
looked ahead to second-quarter corporate earnings.
The S&P energy index was last down nearly 1 percent
and the STOXX Europe 600 Oil & Gas index ended 1 percent
lower. The U.S. government stunned the market with a raft of
bearish inventory data that added to renewed concerns over a
global glut of oil.
The benchmark S&P 500 hit 2,156.45 earlier on Wednesday,
topping Tuesday's intraday record of 2,155.40, while the Dow hit
18,390.16 to top Tuesday's record intraday peak, the third
straight day of such peaks for the S&P and the second for the
Dow.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares earlier
touched its highest in more than two weeks for the second
straight day.
Shares have advanced partly on the view that the U.S.
economy is on solid footing and on the expectation that central
banks in most developed economies will continue to keep interest
rates at rock-bottom levels. The S&P 500 and Dow hit record
closing highs Tuesday, while the Nasdaq turned positive for the
first time this year.
Reduced political uncertainty in Britain and Japan have also
buoyed shares.
"Markets are digesting their recent gains and are somewhat
directionless," said Daniel Kern, chief investment strategist at
TFC Financial Management in Boston.
MSCI's all-country world equity index was
last up 0.68 points, or 0.17 percent, at 409.07.
The Dow Jones industrial average was last up 16.06
points, or 0.09 percent, at 18,363.73. The S&P 500 was
down 0.37 points, or 0.02 percent, to 2,151.77. The Nasdaq
Composite was down 12.38 points, or 0.25 percent, at
5,010.44.
Europe's broad FTSEurofirst 300 index closed 0.31
percent lower, at 1,326.3.
Brent crude settled down $2.21, or 4.56 percent, at
$46.26 a barrel. U.S. crude settled down $2.05, or 4.38
percent, at $44.75 a barrel.
Safe-haven assets such as U.S. Treasuries, gold, and the
Japanese yen rebounded after falling Tuesday. Benchmark 10-year
Treasury yields were last at 1.476 percent after
hitting a 1-1/2-week high of 1.531 percent Tuesday as higher
yields attracted buyers.
"There's talk that people are adding to their Treasury
positions, and we are continuing to see foreign buying on any
type of pullbacks," said Mary Ann Hurley, vice president in
fixed income trading at D.A. Davidson in Seattle.
The dollar was last down 0.35 percent against the yen
at 104.32 yen after hitting a more than two-week high of 104.97
yen on Tuesday.
Spot gold recovered from its lowest in nearly two
weeks, and was last up 0.85 percent at $1,342.61 an ounce.
