(Adds oil settlement prices, close of European stocks, bonds)
* Yen jumps on falling Japanese stimulus expectations
* Oil dips on oversupply worries; U.S. crude hits April lows
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, July 26 A buoyant yen and U.S. oil
prices at three-month lows kept stock markets on the defensive
on Tuesday as investors awaited central bank meetings this week
that will unveil new stimulus in Japan and may provide clues on
U.S. interest rates.
U.S. equity markets fell while stocks in Europe traded
slightly above break-even as gains in major healthcare and
consumer goods stocks propped up European equities to offset
persistent concerns over the region's banking system.
The yen hit two-week highs against the euro and more than
one-week highs against the dollar as traders dialed back
expectations of how much new stimulus authorities will inject
into Japan's ailing economy at the end of the week.
Most economists surveyed by Reuters expect the Bank of Japan
to expand its asset purchases and cut rates further below zero
at a two-day meeting that ends on Friday.
Comments by Japan's finance minister, Taro Aso, raised
concerns that the government will not work as closely with the
BOJ to implement new stimulus as investors had hoped.
"We are also seeing not much pressure from the Japanese
government on the BOJ to ease. All this is helping the yen,"
said Yujiro Goto, currency strategist at Nomura.
The yen gained 1.03 percent against the dollar to
104.67. The euro fell 1.08 percent to 115.02 yen.
MSCI's all-country world stock index traded
just above break-even, while the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300
index rose 0.15 percent to close at 1,346.96.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 45.78 points,
or 0.25 percent, to 18,447.28. The S&P 500 slid 1.5
points, or 0.07 percent, to 2,166.98 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 11.70 points, or 0.23 percent, to 5,109.33.
The U.S. Federal Reserve is expected to leave interest rates
unchanged when it concludes its two-day meeting on Wednesday.
Investors are looking for any signs that the U.S. central bank
might be more likely to hike rates in coming months.
Data showed U.S. consumer confidence holding steady in July
while new single-family home sales hit their highest level in
nearly 8-1/2 years in June, suggesting sustained momentum in the
economy.
Other data showed moderate gains in house prices in May,
which should support consumer spending and keep home purchasing
affordable, especially for first-time buyers who have started
venturing into the housing market.
The U.S. central bank is widely expected to leave its target
on policy rates at 0.25 percent to 0.50 percent this week due to
global risks, but traders seemed wary of signals the Fed would
consider raising rates by year-end on signs the economic
expansion remains on track.
U.S. Treasury yields fell and followed a decline in European
government debt, where yields stuck in negative territory due to
purchases by the European Central Bank.
The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield was up 3
basis points to yield 1.5628 percent.
U.S. crude settled down 21 cents to $42.92 a barrel,
the first time WTI has traded below $43 a barrel since April 26.
Brent rose 15 cents to settle higher at $44.87 a
barrel.
(Reporting by Herbert Lash; Editing by Nick Zieminski)